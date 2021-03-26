Frankfurt (dpa)

The German Football League is looking for investors abroad to market the German Bundesliga at the international level.

The “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” newspaper reported that the league had sent promotional materials to potential investors, and that the 36 clubs in the first and second division tournaments would vote for selection in the summer.

The newspaper added that investors may acquire a 25.1% stake in Kayan, which will be responsible for marketing the rights of the German league at the international level, and an international digital platform is also to be launched as another entity.

The report indicated that the value of Bundesliga rights at the international level has increased by about 10% annually since 2015, but that there are possibilities for an even greater rise.

He added that the volume of the competition amounts to about 230 million euros, with about 300 million spectators watching in more than 210 countries.

Christian Schafert, president of the Association, said that it is negligent towards clubs not to explore such options, and that the demand for investment in the field of sports and media has increased in light of the Corona virus pandemic.

Talking about investors is a very sensitive matter for the German public, but Schafert said that it is related to a minority stake in an entity operating outside Germany, and has nothing to do with the “50 + 1” rule, which prohibits granting a majority stake in clubs to investors.