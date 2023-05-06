Ajax has signed one of the worst campaigns in the club’s history. The eternal disarmament of the squad of the most important club in the Netherlands has finally taken its toll and for the first in a long time the club will experience a year of drought. Not only are they not going to win anything, but they are also going to finish third in the league, a fact that would leave them without participating in the next edition of the Champions League.
The club understands that it is time for a total cleanup to try to rise from its ashes. Therefore they will sell their last figures of the old guard, among them the man of the Mexican team, Edson Álvarez, who has been one of the most outstanding soccer players this year for the Netherlands team. But both parties consider that it is time for him to make a leap in quality to the big leagues and his destiny could be in Germany, since in the interest of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund also appreciates his arrival.
The newspaper Bild reports that Borussia Dortmund is close to closing one of the biggest sales in history, that of Jude Bellingham, and the club wants to use the money to reinforce the squad. Therefore, in the event that the Englishman is transferred this summer, they could use a part of the income in the signing of the ‘Machín’ with the aim of making the midfield much more solid. The price of the Mexican will be between 40 and 50 million euros, something that the German club would only pay if they really close their big sale.
