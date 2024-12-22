The German Football League (DFL) has requested that in all matches in the first and second division of the Bundesliga this weekend there are minutes of silence and they wear black braceletsin tribute to the victims of the recent attack against a Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg.

Last Friday, a car ran over the crowd visiting the market in that city, located southwest of Berlin, and It caused at least five deaths and more than 200 injuries.. The detained suspect is a doctor from Bernburg, critical of Islam and originally from Saudi Arabia.

Due to the events in Magdeburg, Bayern Munich had already canceled the end of the year ceremony which they had planned to celebrate in their stadium on the same Friday night, after the 5-1 victory against Leipzig at the start of matchday 15.

“This ceremony was supposed to be joyful, but it doesn’t fit at the moment,” said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. Then several players also expressed their shock. “Hearing the news of the Magdeburg tragedy puts things in another perspective. On nights like this, football is not the most important thing. My thoughts and condolences are with all those affected by this terrible tragedy,” Harry Kane wrote on the social network X.

Also on Friday night, during the second division match between Magdeburg and Fortuna Düsseldorf, both groups of fans They stopped supporting their teams in the second half. Spectators were informed of the incident in the capital of Saxony-Anhalt via the venue’s video scoreboards.





The shocked Magdeburg players did not give any television interviews afterwards. “We are still stunned and mourning the victims of the terrible attack at the Magdeburg Christmas market”the team wrote on its website, adding: “Many thanks to the many members of the support teams who are doing an indescribable job during these difficult times.”