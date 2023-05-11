Berlin (dpa)

When the 32nd stage of the German Football League (Bundesliga) starts tomorrow, Friday, the fans and followers of the competition will be waiting for the possible title, which is a fierce struggle between Bayern Munich and its rivals, Borussia Dortmund. And after the opening of the stage tomorrow, with the Cologne match against Hertha Berlin, Bayern Munich, the defending champion, will host Schalke 04 on Saturday evening, hours before the Borussia Dortmund match against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern Munich leads the Bundesliga table with 65 points, one point ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Bayern Munich, who won its past two matches against Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen, may face a difficult task against Schalke 04, who are high with two consecutive victories and three wins in the last four matches.

Schalke seeks to move away from the relegation centers, as it occupies the fifteenth place with 30 points, and by only two points in front of Stuttgart, which is in the sixteenth place, the nearest relegation centers.

A state of controversy arose over Bayern Munich, which is coached by Thomas Tuchel, regarding several matters during the period of preparation for the Schalke match. Press reports stated that star Thomas Mueller may be on his way to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the current season, but the player denied the matter, as well as Oliver Kahn, CEO of Bayern.

A news report also revealed that Schalke 04 players had received an offer to honor them, if they had a role in helping Borussia Dortmund win the Bundesliga title this season.

The honor offered to the Schalke players is to sign the distinguished visitors book of Dortmund.

The Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper quoted Dortmund mayor Thomas Westphal as saying: “If Schalke beat Bayern Munich early next week and Borussia Dortmund crowned the title as a result, I will invite the current team of Schalke to register their names in Dortmund’s golden book.” The great and fierce rivalry between Schalke 04 and Dortmund, it is likely that the Westphal offer will not be an additional incentive for the Schalke players. With only three stages left until the end of the season, Bayern Munich is looking forward to avoiding any new setbacks and hopes to win its remaining three matches, to win the title for the eleventh season in a row, regardless of the results of Borussia Dortmund.

It is also expected that Borussia Dortmund will do everything in its power to win the three matches and wait in the hope that Bayern Munich will suffer a new setback, so that Dortmund will clinch the German League title, which it won for the last time in 2012.

Bayern Munich can benefit again from the efforts of Leon Goretzka, returning from suspension, while Alphonso Davies will be absent for weeks due to a thigh injury, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is struggling to return to participation with Bayern, as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

As for Borussia Dortmund, its player Thomas Meunier was close to returning from a muscle injury, and Matteo Morey was close to returning from a serious knee injury. Borussia Dortmund is armed with a record of its confrontations against Borussia Monchengladbach, as it has won its past nine matches at home against Monchengladbach in all competitions.