IIn 1964, ten-year-old Kengo Kuma and his father visited the National Sports Hall in Tokyo, designed by Kenzo Tange, which had just been completed for the Olympic Games. When he saw the epoch-making building with its bold roof construction, which pushed modern Western ideas about architecture to the constructive extreme and at the same time aesthetically marked a return to traditional Japanese building forms, Kuma decided to become an architect himself.

Kuma, who has long been one of the most important architects not only in his country, reports on his early awakening experience in an interview that is shown in the exhibition dedicated to him in the Bundeskunsthalle Bonn. And the visitor cannot help but wonder which building that was recently completed in Germany could make young people dream of becoming architects. There isn't much there.