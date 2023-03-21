The promise of the first government elected by the left, change, depends on Congress. At least that is how President Gustavo Petro has stated it when presenting a battery of legislative reforms that coin his proposal to be a change, concentrate them in this semester and call his followers to the streets to support the most visible of them, that of the health. The president summoned Congress to extraordinary sessions so that these projects could go ahead this semester. But this week the ordinary meetings begin without any of the three great social initiatives having been approved even in the first of the four debates that they require before becoming law.

The waste of time is obvious. “I have asked the president that, in order to recover the month and a half of extras that was lost because we have not been able to approve any of the reforms, not even in a first debate, we recover that time. We must consider the possibility of having new extra sessions, between June and July, in order to end the semester with the reforms that the Colombian people have been demanding,” said the president of the Senate and Petro’s ally, Roy Barreras.

His colleague from the Chamber, David Racero, also a Petrista, accepts that in those weeks no project was approved in any of the debates required to become law, but he is less pessimistic. “I think what my colleague says is a bit exaggerated, because this week we will be approving the National Development Plan in the third and fourth committees of the Senate and Chamber,” he told EL PAÍS. He acknowledges that the plan, a road map for each presidential four-year period, has a special legislative process and its progress does not have the same impact as the reforms. “There are four commissions and the National Development Plan is not trivial,” he argues. He defends that Congress has indeed been working.

Labor Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez, together with David Racero, President of the House of Representatives, at the presentation of the social reforms proposed by Gustavo Petro in Colombia, on March 16. LUISA GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

Indeed, the difficulty has been more on the side of the Government. Although the president called special sessions starting February 7, leaving a month and a half for the reforms to move forward, they started without any big ones. Only a week later, the Government filed the text of the health reform, as a strong political commitment that included the call for support marches and the launch of a daily television program. He did so in the midst of great internal tensions between the proposal to completely change the system that has existed for 30 years, headed by the minister of education, Carolina Corcho, and to make adjustments without changing its logic, which was defended by the then Minister of Education. , Alexander Gaviria. The central point of the debate was to eliminate, or maintain, the famous EPS, the health promoting entities that Colombians must join to have access to the system, and that act as insurers. The president was inclined to eliminate them, a decision that he defended in the following days.

The four weeks that remained of the extraordinary sessions were spent not in legislative debates on the two positions, but in an internal clash that culminated in the departure of Gaviria from the Government and the apparent triumph of Corcho, and in negotiations between the Government and the benches. of traditional parties that have been their allies, who defended a system with EPS (or entities that fulfill their central functions, even if they have another name). The final balance: a reform with managers instead of EPS, more Gaviria style than Corcho style, but with the minister in the Cabinet and of which a text is still not known.

That debate, with health becoming the center of the political debate, delayed the other reforms. The Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, has been in charge of pension and labor, and arranged them with unions and business associations. Finally, the labor law was presented by the Government on Thursday, March 16, the first day of the ordinary sessions. Time had passed and the pension still has not reached Congress.

That run over start makes the legislative traffic jam that was already expected in January stronger. In addition to these three reforms, Congress has the development plan on the menu, a law that not only defines the State’s priorities for four years, but also includes measures for all kinds of issues and sectors and of which little was known. the presentation for the first debate this Monday. Also a budget addition to define the destination of 24 trillion pesos (about 5,000 million dollars), an additional 6% to the budget already approved for 2023, which continues without a presentation; the law of submission to justice, the framework for negotiating with groups that accept total peace and do not classify as organizations with a political nature; the decriminalization of adult use of cannabis; or the creation of an agrarian jurisdiction. And on top of that, the debates on various projects that advanced the previous semester, headed by political reform, continued.

The number of regulations is such that, of the main ones, the Racero representative calculates that only a few will survive. “I think that this semester about six big laws will come out: health, pensions, labor, submission and the two cannabis projects,” he explained to EL PAÍS. This means that the political reform, an adjustment to the Constitution that has advanced since 2022 amid strong criticism of benefiting the same congressmen who process it, could be sunk, as in fact even government allies have requested. “For me the big question is whether this Congress advances in political reform; I doubt it,” Racero said.

Attention will now turn to the seventh committees, the Senate and House units charged with social security issues. Usually distant from the political reflectors that are concentrated in the first commissions (which deal with constitutional issues) and the third and fourth (economic ones), in the year of regional elections the congressmen who are in them have the opportunity to show themselves in the media and value themselves before the interested groups.

After the complicated start of the reforms, its future seems calmer. Reconciled outside the Capitol, the Government can count on the allied benches to make majorities. The congressmen of the Petrista Historical Pact plus their conservative, liberal, green and La U allies, plus other small benches, have 16 of the 21 representatives of the commission in the House and 10 of the 14 senators. They are majorities with margins that appear wide on paper. But without the support of liberals, conservatives and La U, they would only have 9 in the Chamber and 6 in the Senate. If the ability to reach agreements continues more outside the Capitol than inside it, and with local campaigns already starting, a path that seems clear may also turn out to be run over.

