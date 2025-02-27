To the WhatsApp chatbot of Maldita.es (+34 644 229 319) You have asked about content in which it is ensured that the French police accused an official of the Volodimir Zelenski Defense Defense 46 million dollars. However, this is a bully.

Real information refers to Dmytro Perehudova former Ukrainian official accused of corruption, but unrelated to the Zelenski government. Perehudov worked at the Ministry of Defense until 2013, Under the presidency of Víktor Yanúkovych, before Zelenski assumed power in 2019.

Image of the suspect and Dmytro Perehudov. DAMNED

The misinformation arises following a statement published on February 20, 2025 by the National Office of Anti -Corruption of Ukraine (NABU for its acronym in English), in which the embezzlement of more than 46 million dollars is reported in the state military company Ukroboronprom. According to the investigation, Perehudov, together with other people, diverted public funds to foreign accounts during his period in state -owned state companies, between 2012 and 2013. He has been in search and capture since 2017. Part of this money was used for the purchase of luxury properties in France, including a country house and several vineyards. French justice has seized these assets and He has requested his extradition to Ukraine.

Besides, In 2017Perehudov was arrested in France for Lighting of capital In an investigation initiated by the Unit to Fight the Fraud of the Ministry of Economy and French Finance. At that time, 115 hectares of vineyards, a guest house, another property on the French Mediterranean coast and five floors in Paris were seized, with a total value of more than 15 million euros.





Perehudov search page on the website of the Interior Ministry. Ukrainska Pravda

The bulos mix this information with a different case of corruption in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, uncovered in 2024 by him Ukrainian Security Service. In this case, the diversion of 40 million dollars destined to the purchase of ammunition that never arrived in Ukraine. However, this investigation is independent and has no relationship with Perehudov or the French police.