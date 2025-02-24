02/24/2025



The phenomenon ‘Montoya’ in ‘The island of temptations’ is not the result of chance, an outburst or an impulse without further ado. Behind the program there is a team that knew perfectly that this could happen since the day this Andalusian sat at the quartz table productions for an interview. While television magic shows a man blinded by the despair who runs between cries to look for his girlfriend, the team is already seeing premonitory this moment virally on social networks. «We knew this could happen perfectly since we met him. This is what we are looking for in the casting: real people with real reactions. When we saw how we were behaving in the program, we knew that what we had was very powerful, ”acknowledges Juan Ramón Gonzalo Carballal, general director of Quartz Producciones and executive producer of the program.

It is the art of recognizing in Anonymous as Montoya the character they carry inside. One might think that to get this Andalusus out of the boxes, it is necessary to cause its reaction, but nothing is further. «You have to do anything, everything comes out just because they are feelings. It would be very difficult to pretend all this, just like provoking it. Not even the best actors I think they would be able to react like this, ”he says.

Living for a month with cameras 24 hours a day makes many forget that they are being recorded until they are shown on a screen everything their partner does. Although until that moment everything is fun, the occasional regret of consciousness, but a lot of party, with all that that entails. «Alcohol is something that we have very measured and controlled, we have a team that helps through protocols and rules that this does not rise. It would not make sense to give them a free baroque bar so they could do what they wanted. They are recording a television program and have to be responsible with consumption and with the messages and images that are shown ».

Although that responsibility is abandoned at the time some tempting get the contestants to fall rendered in their arms. For this figure, remorse does not exist because its function is precisely to cause these falls in the contestants. «It is not true that they receive greater remuneration or plus for getting contestants to fall until the end. That is an urban legend that continues to surprise me to continue present ».









Many of the contestants who pass through ‘The island of temptations’ have previously passed through other group formats such as ‘women, men and vice versa’ such as Claudia Martínez, participant of the fifth edition, and we can also see them later in other formats As also happened precisely this young woman in ‘Survivors’. We have seen it with Fani, known for the cry of her boyfriend Christofer to the name of Estefanía in the first edition of the program, in the same line as Montoya. The recycling of these characters in other formats, in this case in Telecinco, is usual but this is not the objective of the producer. «What we want is that they are good for ‘the island’. If they then work in other formats, it would be phenomenal, but when choosing the casting, the fundamental thing is to think about our program, which is not easy, ”acknowledges the director. The reality is that the candidates that arise are many and through the ‘scouts’ team, many stories that are not true pass. “There are many people who try to strain with stories that are not real and you have to detect it, in addition to time.”