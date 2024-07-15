He bullying inside the school facilities“… is he physical or psychological harassment who are continuously subjected to a studenttheir companions“.

This problem It is no small thing, the psychological damage that the victim suffers for these abusescan set the tone for what they will be like when they reach the adolescence and youththere is an imminent risk that they will become criminals potentials.

The education and the treatment received in the childhood It is of vital importance for the training of people focused, integrated into the society and highly productive.

It is worry that we do not give to the childhood the enormous value that this stage has. Mexico will be tomorrow what we make of it today. childhood and that youth.

Seeking to provide the best education and treatment to each child is building the future, not only for that child, but for the nation in general.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact of consideration and respect for Mexican children and youth

Thank you so much.

Los Mochis, Sinaloa, July 15, 2024.

