A screen capture circulates, for which you have asked the WhatsApp chatbot of Maldita.es (+34 644 229 319)in which Fox News is attributed to a publication that the “Psychological and Information War Center” of Ukraine He received $ 140 million per month from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). However, It is a bulre. The image has been manipulated and there is no record on the Fox News website of a publication with that holder.

The content, which appears dated February 10, 2025 at 3.54 hours, is manipulated. In the content that is now disseminated, The holder of a real publication has changed Fox News, which has not published that the “Psychological War and Information War Center” has received $ 140 million per month from USAID.

Content that circulates on Twitter. Damned

On that same date and time, the author mentioned in the capture that circulates published a content without any relationship With viral misinformation and with a different holder, in which he reads: “The ‘Doge boys’: Democrats are enraged by the wave of expenses of expenses in a rally against Trump’s next potential objective.”

The image is disseminated in social networks accompanied by comments that accuse the Ukrainian center of “create falsificationscomments bots and artificially increase the views since 2022 “. However, as we say, it is false.