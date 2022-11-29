The lopezobradorismo is not from the left or from the center or from the right. He is neither liberal nor conservative. Neither capitalist nor socialist. Neither social democrat nor revolutionary. Neither neoliberal nor statist. Neither democratic nor fascist. He is a Mexican humanist.

This is what López Obrador himself proposes. As four years of his government have passed and he could not find a concept to differentiate from neoliberalism, the President finally found a model to define his government: Mexican humanism.

What is this?

AMLO says: “Not only because of the phrase attributed to the Roman writer Julio Terencio, that ‘nothing human is alien to us’, but because, nourished by universal ideas, the essence of our project comes from our millennial cultural greatness and our exceptional and rich political history.

Below I gloss the principles of Mexican humanism according to the President’s speech last Sunday:

Defeatism is not accepted politically.

Progress without justice is considered regression.

The fundamental thing is not quantitative, but qualitative, that is, the equitable distribution of income and wealth.

The ultimate goal of a State is to create the conditions so that people can live happily and free from misery and fear.

It is essential to banish corruption and privileges to allocate everything obtained and saved for the benefit of the majority of the people and, specifically, for the benefit of the poorest and most marginalized.

Preference should be given to the poor and humiliated.

Caring for the poorest also serves to have the support of many when seeking to transform a reality of oppression and achieve the ideal of living in a better, more just, egalitarian and fraternal society.

Nothing is achieved without love for the people.

The exercise of power is pure and virtuous when it is put at the service of others.

In developing these principles, the President cited Hidalgo, Madero, Flores Magón, Juárez and Cárdenas.

Personally, the President’s proposal for “Mexican humanism” seems to me to be bullshit.

The two terms contradict each other. Humanism is a “vital doctrine or attitude based on an integrating conception of human values” (Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy). As a theory, it comes from the Enlightenment where the figure of a unique and abstract man with universal values ​​was defended. It is, then, a universalist doctrine. There cannot be, therefore, a Mexican humanism. The nationalist adjective contradicts the universalist noun.

If accepted, the possibility of a different American humanism from the Mexican would open up. Another Korean, one from the south and one from the north. Even small nations like the Vatican, Monaco or San Marino would have their humanist variant.

In Saudi humanism, inequality between men and women would be possible and legitimate because those are their national values.

For Hannah Arendt, political humanism would only be possible in a globalized world. Nationalism had actually perverted the humanist idea. The nation, as a political concept and organization, had inevitably differentiated humans from one another. Even the most nationalistically delusional peoples came to feel intrinsically superior to others.

The President contradicts himself when he proposes a humanism of universal values ​​whose essential part comes from a nationalist project of “millennial cultural greatness” and “exceptional and fruitful political history.”

The principles that AMLO listed on Sunday are, in reality, a rehash of phrases that he has used throughout his political career. There is, without a doubt, an ideal of income redistribution and the fight against poverty. That makes his project more socialist than capitalist. And there is nothing wrong with it, except for the rejection of quantitative criteria in government action.

For the President it is better not to measure what is happening because what is important is qualitative. And who defines what is qualitatively distinctive? President?

AMLO dislikes the quantitative criteria because, in all of them, his government fails. Bad in GDP growth, bad in income redistribution, bad in increasing poverty, bad in persistence of homicides, bad in deaths due to the pandemic. But these variables only interest the hated technocrats who do not understand the essence of Mexican humanism. In AMLO’s Mexico, what is qualitatively important is the generosity and honesty (two good humanistic values) of the poor, as in an Ismael Rodríguez film.

Twitter: @leozuckermann