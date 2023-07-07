Friday, July 7, 2023, 09:19



The bulls will return to Fortuna seven years after the last celebration held in the municipality. They will do so on August 12 with a bullfight in which two matadors from the Region of Murcia will perform, Juan Belda and Antonio Puerta, who will fight a running of the bulls in Albarreal.

The presentation of the celebration, which featured the mayoress of Fortuna, Catalina Herrero, and the businessman Pepe Muñoz de Maya, manager of Tauromagia y Eventos SL, took place in the plenary hall of the City Council.

Regarding the announced hand in hand, Muñoz de Maya stressed that it was fair to have the local bullfighter Juan Belda and Antonio Puerta, whom he described as “one of the most important bullfighters that the Region has produced in recent years.” Tickets can be purchased through the website www.tauromagia.es.