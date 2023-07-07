Friday, July 7, 2023, 07:41



The citizens tied the red scarf around their necks yesterday, kicking off the 2023 Sanfermines, an edition that marks the hundredth anniversary of the first visit to Pamplona by the writer Ernest Hemingway, who popularized the festivities internationally.

Pamplona will multiply its population these days and will offer residents and visitors the eight running of the bulls, activity in the street, concerts, the start of the troupe of giants and big heads, or the international fireworks contest. The 2023 Sanfermines program has 542 acts.

As usual, the eight running of the bulls will be one of the main moments of the Sanfermines. The bulls of La Palmosilla will star in the first race of the festivities, on Friday, July 7, at 8:00 am from the corrals of Santo Domingo.

The rest of the confinements will be with bulls from José Escolar Gil (July 8), Cebada Gago (July 9), Fuente Ymbro (July 10), Núñez del Cuvillo (July 11), Jandilla (July 12), Victoriano del Río (July 13) and Miura (July 14).

In addition, Pamplona will experience its big day of festivities this Friday, with the procession in honor of the saint through the streets of the city center.