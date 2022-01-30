Chicago scores a lot and has fun at the United Center, with the “Big Three” DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic crushing Portland. An important away victory also for the Los Angeles Clippers, who wiped out Charlotte in the 4th period proving that they are not only a team capable of great comebacks.

Chicago Bulls- Portland Trail Blazers 130-116

Chicago (31-18) overtakes Portland (21-29) at the United Center and regains ground on the Miami Heat, defeated yesterday by the Raptors, towards the top of the Eastern Conference. A “Bulls” game, modulated on their rhythm and strongly characterized by attacks. Chicago in the offensive half lets itself be watched and much of the credit goes to its All Star. DeMar DeRozan lives a season as an MVP and is playing if not the best basketball of his career, certainly the most complete and mature. On the pitch he is a superfine facilitator, balanced in offensive readings but at the same time sensitive to the spectacular play, the one that tends to ignite a game or propitiate a partial. For him 23 points (9/13), 10 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in 34 ‘. Following him as game creator Ayo Dosunmu (career maximum with 11 assists), who knows how to play really well in basketball and in Chicago have been aware of it for some time. The Bulls move the ball splendidly in attack (36 team assists) and on evenings like these the defensive troubles, present and to be resolved in a postseason perspective, are also overshadowed. Also writing the important numbers were Zach LaVine (20 points) and Nikola Vucevic (24 points and 14 rebounds) but Chicago played well as a team and this aspect counts more in the analysis of this victory. Portland was the usual Portland and the 102 points conceded with 2 ‘still scarce on the clock of the 3rd quarter tell the story. By defending in this way, they win a few games in the NBA. The Blazers had their good times during the game, even in the 3rd quarter when they seemed lost in the blizzard at -19, but they are terribly lacking consistency in their performances. A chronic defect that they show off in a negative key since the beginning of the season. In attack the people who make the basket are not lacking, from McCollum (29 points) to Simons (21 points), passing through Norman Powell (22 points), hot in the percentages in this match. But basketball, unfortunately for them, is played on two halves.

Chicago: Vucevic 24 (11/15, 1/2 of three, 1/1 tl), DeRozan 23, LaVine 20. Rebounds: Vucevic 14. Assist: Dosunmu 11.

Portland: McCollum 29 (13/23, 2/7 of three, 1/1 tl), Powell 22, Simons 21. Rebounds: Covington 7. Assists: Simons 6.