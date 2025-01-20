



The Bullfighting Gathering El Aerowhich annually presents the prestigious award Manolo Vázquez Memorialreceived last week at its headquarters on Álvarez Quintero Street the grandson of the master of Saint Bernard to protect him and know his intentions for the coming season after having taken the alternative last September.

Manolo Vázquez spoke with the partners of the entity, who asked him about his concerns and concept, highlighting his interest in bullfighting slowly and concern for classicism in the art of bullfighting. As he explained, out of respect for the Sevillian fans, he still does not want to fight in the Maestranza although he did not deny that he would be excited to be in the festival that San Bernardo will organize on October 12.

Group image with everyone present at this meeting at the Real Club ‘El Aero’



The Sevillian bullfighter took the alternative on September 7 in the plaza of Huelva Cortegana, being sponsored by Curro Diaz and counting on Miguel Ángel Perera as witness. He fought his Osborne bulls with great pleasure, confirming himself as a bullfighter to be taken into account for the future.