Paco Ureña’s ambush in Madrid was the opportunity for Lorca to proudly vindicate himself in Las Ventas. Up to four buses were chartered by the Ciudad del Sol Bullfighting Club in the direction of the Spanish capital. And before the most important bullfight for the bullfighter on earth, at 4 in the afternoon, in the Bienvenida de la Monumental hall, the twinning between the club from Lorca and the Las Ventas Subscribers’ Union took place, whose president, Jesús María Fernández , welcomed the Lorca Club and valued the work to rebuild Sutullena square.

In the second part of the event spoke the two mayors of the PP who governed Lorca after the earthquake. First Paco Jódar, alderman during the 2011 earthquake, who explained the efforts to ensure that a private property could be restored, even seeking private investment. In his legislature it could not be. In 2017, Pencho Gil took over as mayor. In his legislature, the City Council acquired the property. Gil, who showed off his hobby and his connection with the bullring, of which he was president for 4 years, valued the agreement of the municipal groups to carry out the recovery of the Sutullena bullring and valued the contribution of the Autonomous Community, with Lorca López Miras as president, and his contribution of 1.7 million euros to be able to undertake a company that benefits the entire town of Lorca, giving the bullring a multipurpose character

The councilor for the Treasury, Isidro Abellán, who spoke on behalf of the current socialist mayor, Diego José Mateos, with whom the restored square will be inaugurated, stressed that when a city joins together, projects can be carried out and Lorca with Sutullena is an example.

After exchanging gifts between the Union of Subscribers and the Bullfighting Club of Lorca, the president of the latter, Juan Coronel closed the event. He thanked its 583 members and the support of the entire city, the businessmen and the hotel industry, who have supported the fight and the dream of the Club, along with bullfighting figures, and national personalities who attended the call of the Bullfighting Club of Lorca, with special mention to Paco Ureña, who for a long time wore the legend ‘Sutullena Ya’ on his cape. For Coronel, the recovery of Sutullena is an example of how a town has come together to rebuild a monument. And he was ambitious, he demanded the reopening as soon as possible and asked everyone to join together to ensure that his management is also exemplary