The Royal Sevillian Academy of Good Letters will host between April 1 and 3 the III Bullfighting and Culture Coursethat in this edition will be dedicated to ‘The bullfighting chronicle’. Will be directed by Fatima FalconPresident of the Foundation of Bullfighting Studies.

On the first day, on Tuesday, April 1, the Professor Emeritus of Information Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid will intervene, Alejandro Padarroso Quinterothat will talk about the subject ‘The fourth protagonist of the party’. For its part, Álvaro Acevedo Pérezeditor and director of ‘Bullfighting Notebooks’ will speak on ‘Bullfighting chronicle, a genre in danger’.

On Wednesday, April 2, the Doctor of Information Sciences will open the afternoon José Luis Ramónthat will focus on the matter ‘Bullfighting Cultural Journalism in weekly magazines’. At the end of his talk, he will touch his turn Fernando Iwasakiwriter and professor of communication and education at the Loyola University of Seville, which will focus on the subject ‘Belmonte before Chaves Nogales: his Peruvian autobiography of 1918’.

The last day, on April 3, the journalism professor at the University of Seville will open the day JUAN CARLOS GIL GONZÁLEZwhich will speak on the subject ‘The literary bullfights of Antonio Díaz-Cañabate: the embers of Costumbrismo’. Then a round table will be organized in which they will intervene Jesús BayortABC bullfighting critic; Antonio Lorca Lópezbullfighting critic of El País, and Víctor Vázquez AlonsoProfessor of Constitutional Law at the University of Seville.









All talks will be held in the Assembly Hall of the Royal Sevillian Academy of Good Letters (Abades Street, 14). The entrance will be free until capacity is completed.