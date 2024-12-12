Nobody guessed who could be under Jawsdespite the fact that many of the researchers were clear that their bet was the correct one during the final of mask singer. “I am not Joaquin Sanchez“, he denied at the beginning of the program.

“For the energy, José Corbacho can hit me“, he analyzed Javier Ambrossi. “I stay in Pablo Alboran“he repeated Ana Milan. “Pepe Viyuela!”, changed his option Javier Calvo. Alaskafor its part, also continued to bet on Dani Rovira.

But not. They didn’t get the name or the profession right. “It’s Manuel Díaz ‘El Cordobés’“He exclaimed Arturo Valls when the bullfighter unmasked. Ana Milan and Alaska were completely speechless. “I had a great time,” acknowledged the bullfighter.

“Something fundamental when a person is known is that they are observed from all sides, but inside the mask my things have come outlike my prank, that is how I would like to be sometimes,” he confessed.

Alaska encouraged him to always be like that, a guy fun, with a sense of humor and a lot of energy. “No one knows this, not even my children,” he explained. “When they see me I’m going to tell them that dad is a figurehead,” he joked, laughing. “I’m going to miss you,” he also said goodbye to the Jaws mask.