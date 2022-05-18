EP Madrid Thursday, May 19, 2022, 00:25



The bullfighter Miguel Báez known as ‘El Litri’ has died this Wednesday at the age of 91 in Madrid, according to the portal ‘Toreteate’ and confirmed by the mayor of Huelva, Gabriel Cruz, on his Twitter account.

Known colloquially as ‘El Litri’, he was a great figure in the world of bullfighting in the 1950s. In 1947 he made his debut as a novillero in Valverde del Camino, Huelva, and a year later he took up the alternative in Valencia, led by Joaquín Rodríguez ‘Cagancho’, confirming himself in Las Ventas that same year.

‘El Litri’ was in a delicate state of health since he could not attend the wedding of his son, Miguel Baéz, last weekend for this reason.

The Huelva mayor has said he is dismayed by his death and has described him as an “adopted son of the city of Huelva and figure of bullfighting.”

“With his loss, we from Huelva feel like orphans of a great man who walked the name of Huelva all over the world with great pride,” he added in a message on the social network.

Also from the official account of the Huelva bullring ‘La Merced’, they have lamented his death, highlighting him as a “historical figure of bullfighting in our land and one of the greats of Bullfighting.”