



The Sevillian bullfighter Juanillo Bohórquez He debuted with picadores last Saturday in a unique celebration that he had organized alone, achieving the meritorious full of the bullring of Cantillana, to which they had gone a multitude of young people, many of them friends of the bullfighter.

Besides, He cut five ears and a tail (symbolic)pardoning a steer from the livestock of Ave Maria, currency that pasta in the farm The sardineroAncient House of Bulls of Javier Molina. This bullfighter fuze for the benefit of the brotherhood of the assumption, fighting cattle Jiménez Pasquau, Santiago Domecq, Rocío de la Cámara and Ave Maria.

The fans dismissed the bullfighter on shoulders at the end of the run. After the celebration, the young people enjoyed a prolonged evening in the outskirts of the bullring.