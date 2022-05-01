Genoa – There are 868 new cases of Coronavirus positivity found in the last 24 hours in Liguria, compared to 1,442 molecular and 4,503 rapid antigenic.

Overall, the positives in the region are 16,457. Most (8,353) are in the province of Genoa.

✉ COVID IN LIGURIA: SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW NEWSLETTER

326 people are hospitalized in Ligurian hospitals (4 less than on Saturday 30 April), of which 14 in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, only one death report has been sent to the Region: on 30 April an 85-year-old man who was hospitalized at San Martino passed away.

THE SITUATION IN ITALY

There are 40,757 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours in Italy and 105 victims. The number of victims rises to 163,612. The extra swabs made since yesterday are 287,601 and the positivity rate is 14.2 percent.