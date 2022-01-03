Genoa – They are 815 the new cases of positivity discovered between Sunday 2 January and Monday 3 (Sunday were 1,276), compared to 3,298 molecular swabs and 4,729 rapid antigenic swabs. Most of the positivity was found in Imperia and La Spezia. Consequently, infections overall are decreasing – compared to peaks of over 2,500 in recent days – but the tests performed are far fewer overall than those carried out on Saturday.

✉ COVID IN LIGURIA: SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW NEWSLETTER

Liguria, already yellow in color, is even closer to the orange zone, for having exceeded the alarm thresholds relating to the percentages of beds occupied by Covid in intensive care and non-critical area wards.

The positives in the region are overall 20.142 (Sunday there were 19,732) of which 8,610 in the province of Genoa and 3,633 in that of Imperia. The provinces of La Spezia and Savona also recorded a number of positives exceeding 3,300 (respectively 3,575 and 3,406). Since Sunday, 106 fewer people have been in home isolation, for a total of 13,196.

The new cases divided according to the residence of the person tested

IMPERIA (Asl 1): 224

SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​174

GENOA: 198, of which:

• Asl 3: 148

• Asl 4: 50

LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 219

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 0

Admissions

Overall, 578 patients are hospitalized in Ligurian hospitals (21 more than on Sunday). There are 46 patients in intensive care (one less than on Sunday). Among these also a child at the Gaslini (hospitalized between 30 and 31 December). In the pediatric hospital there are a total of 18 Covid patients, one more than on Sunday.

The deaths

As for the victims, between yesterday and today the Ligurian local health authorities sent the Ministry of Health five reports of deaths that occurred between 31 December and 2 January. Four men aged 74 to 95 and a 77-year-old woman died.

THE SITUATION IN ITALY

The new cases of coronavirus registered in Italy in the last 23 hours are 68,052, a slight increase compared to 61,046 yesterday. The victims are 140, 133 were registered yesterday. There are 445,321 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 278,654. The positivity rate dropped to 15.2% from 21.9% yesterday. There are 1,351 patients in intensive care in Italy, 32 more in 24 hours in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 103. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 12,333, or 577 more than yesterday.

Piedmont

Today the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region reported 4,583 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19 (of which 13,660 after antigen tests), equal to 11.2% of 41,025 swabs performed, of which 35,284 antigenic. Of the 4,583 new cases, 3,641 (79.4%) were asymptomatic. The total of positive cases becomes 513,449. Ordinary hospitalizations are 1,354 (+60 compared to yesterday), those in intensive care 112 (+3 compared to yesterday). There are 81,995 people in home isolation while the diagnostic swabs processed so far are 11,887,535 (+41,025 compared to yesterday), of which 2,749,547 were negative. There are 7 deaths, none of them today, of people who tested positive for the Covid-19 test.

Veneto

There are 6,468 (double the number of yesterday) the new Covid infections recorded in the last 24 hours in Veneto and 17 deaths. The bulletin of the Region reports it. The rise in cases is also due to the increase in tracking activity, with over 50,000 swabs processed. The total number of infected since the beginning of the epidemic rises to 670,277, that of victims to 12,417. Currently positive people are 111,589. The hospital situation is now very serious: Covid patients hospitalized in the medical area rise to 1,316 (+52), and 200 (-2) those in intensive care.

South Tyrol

There are 443 new cases of contagion registered in South Tyrol in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the South Tyrolean health company. Of these, 39 are from molecular swab, 404 from rapid antigen test. In the same time frame, the death of a person was recorded. 84 patients are hospitalized in hospital wards; 58 post-acute in affiliated private structures; 18 in intensive care; 21 in the Colle Isarco facility; 6,172 in home isolation / quarantine. 322 are healed.

Marche

In the last 24 hours, 519 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the Marche region, with the positivity rate compared to just 3,443 swabs at 15.1%, while yesterday it was 33.4% with 699 cases and 2,091 swabs. Among the latest positives, one in five is a minor. The cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants has increased again, passing from 621.08 to 635.07. This can be learned from the daily bulletin of the regional health service.

Tuscany

In Tuscany there are 409,912 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 6,952 more than yesterday (4,495 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,457 by rapid antigen test). New cases have an average age of around 39 years: 19% are under 20, 31% between 20 and 39, 35% between 40 and 59, 12% between 60 and 79, 3% are 80 or more. There are another 6 deaths. The number of hospitalized patients exceeded 800: they are 839, 59 more than yesterday, of which 84 in intensive care (1 less).

Lazio

Today in Lazio out of 16,065 molecular swabs and 27,837 antigenic swabs for a total of 43,902 swabs, there are 5,614 new positive cases (-2,379), 15 deaths (=), 1,199 hospitalized (+26), 158 intensive care ( +6) and +1.234 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 12.7%. This was announced by the councilor for health Alessio D’Amato, who adds: the cases in Rome city are at 2,961.

Abruzzo

In Abruzzo the death toll of patients with another 3 deaths caused by covid rises to 2,645. There are 284 recovered from the virus and 1,990 (aged between 1 and 93 years) the new Covid 19 positives recorded today in the region, bringing the total from the beginning of the health emergency to 113,719. Of the current positives 1,368 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The beds occupied in the covid medical areas of Abruzzo hospitals are 194 (10 more since yesterday). There are 22 (unchanged compared to yesterday) hospitalized in intensive care while the other 23,487 (1,693 more since yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

Basilicata

315 new cases of contagion registered in Basilicata in the last 24 hours, compared to 1,056 tampons processed. This was announced by the task force of the Basilicata Region. A total of 73 people are hospitalized: 38 in the San Carlo hospital in Potenza and 35 in the Madonna delle Grazie hospital in Matera, of which 2 in intensive care. On the same day, 78 healings were recorded, all relating to residents in Basilicata. The task force also reports the death of one person.

Puglia

Today in Puglia there are 3,568 new Covid infections (11.5% of the 30,923 tests) and two deaths. The incidence of positives detected compared to the number of swabs has almost halved compared to yesterday when 20.3% of positivity was recorded. To date, there are 33,976 positive people in Puglia, 299 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday they were 283) and 33 in intensive care (yesterday 32).

Campania

There are 6,653 new cases of Covid-19 that emerged yesterday in Campania from the analysis of 48,768 tests. The percentage of positive tests on the total of those analyzed is equal to 13.64%. In today’s bulletin released by the Crisis Unit of the Campania Region, 21 new deaths are included, 14 of which occurred in the last 48 hours and 7 occurred previously, but recorded yesterday. There is also an increase in hospitalizations: in Campania there are 60 Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care (+5 compared to yesterday) and 750 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards (+32 compared to the figure released yesterday).

Sardinia

In Sardinia there are 543 cases of Covid, based on 2420 people tested, and the death of a 73-year-old woman in the Nuorese area. A total of 6,637 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 18 patients admitted to intensive care units (one more than yesterday). and those in the medical area 174 (15 more than yesterday). There are 9,444 people in solitary confinement (328 more than yesterday).