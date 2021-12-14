Genoa – They are 612 new cases of positivity to Covid-19 today in Liguria (125 more than on Monday 13 December), compared to 5,616 molecular swabs and 16,200 rapid antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours. Infection boom in the Imperia area with 160 new positives.

In total, the positives in the region are 8,279 (285 more than Monday) of which 3,696 in the province of Genoa, 1,731 in the province of Imperia and 1,547 in the province of La Spezia.

Below is the details of the new cases by province

IMPERIA (Asl 1): 160

SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​94

GENOA: 270, of which:

• Asl 3: 146

• Asl 4: 124

LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 72

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 16

Hospitalizations and deaths

The people of whom the Ligurian Local Health Authorities have reported the death of four men and one woman between the ages of 83 and 99 to the Ministry of Health. Four deaths occurred at the Sanremo hospital and one at San Martino, as indicated in the table below. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,501 people have died in Liguria.

The detail of the deceased persons

The number of hospitalizations is still increasing: 323 (of which 27 in intensive care, like yesterday), 3 fewer than on Monday but 22 more than on Sunday 12 December.

The overall picture of hospitalizations in Liguria

There are 6,602 people in home isolation, 95 fewer than on Monday. 5,182 people are under active surveillance.

Vaccinations

As for vaccinations, 13,844 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours in Liguria. The additional / booster doses administered to date have been 303,824.

Vaccinations, protected routes to the hospital for allergic children

The path was defined with the pediatricians (present the general director of Alisa Filippo Ansaldi, Michele Fiore, Ligurian regional secretary of the Fimp Italian Federation of pediatric doctors, the regional secretary of the CIPe-SISPe-SINSPe Federation Alessandro Giannattasio and the representatives of Liguria Digitale) the path for allergic children (5-11 years old) who will be subjected to the anti Coronavirus vaccination. In case of allergy, parents will not have access to the booking through traditional channels, but their pediatrician must be contacted who will assess the need for a dedicated program. In the event of a positive opinion, the pediatrician will mark the specific box in the child’s health registry created specifically on Poliss by Liguria Digitale. It will therefore be Gaslini, for the area under the competence of ASL 3 and the other ASLs for their respective territories, to call the families directly to guarantee the child a protected vaccination course in a hospital environment with a dedicated team.

Toti: “Liguria first with vaccinations in pharmacies”

“Liguria was the first in Italy last March starting with anti-Covid vaccinations in pharmacies, which since then have administered 216 thousand, while antigenic swabs have reached 625 thousand – he wrote on his Facebook page. governor of the Liguria region, Giovanni Toti – And the same goes for the flu vaccine: in our region, once again at the forefront of the country, pharmacies were the first to administer, and not simply distribute, the vaccine. a complicated year of great work I want to thank the whole network of Ligurian pharmacies, which has never pulled back but has always been a precious ally and above all a fundamental point of reference for citizens “.

THE SITUATION IN ITALY

They rise sharply from 12,712 to 20,677 infections reported by today’s bulletin, where they are also counted 120 dead (it did not happen since May 28th) against 98 yesterday while due to the greater number of tampons performed the positivity rate drops from 1.4% and reaches 2.7%. On the other hand, 7 extra beds are occupied in intensive care and 212 in the medical wards.

Infections rose from 1,227 to 1,853 in Piedmont where the positivity rate grows by four decimal places reaching 2.8%. Leap forward from 1,339 to 3,830n of cases in Lombardy where, however, the positivity rate drops from 2.8 to 2.2%. Three other people died from Covid-19 in South Tyrol. The death toll of the pandemic since the beginning of the health emergency thus rises to 1,277. The laboratories of the provincial health authority, in the last 24 hours, have also ascertained 473 new positive cases against 222 yesterday.

Strong growth of new cases of infection from Sars-Cov2 recorded in the last 24 hours in Veneto which reach 4,088 against 2,096 yesterday and also the number of deaths, 16 against 10 yesterday. The current positives are 52,020 (+1,435), while in the hospitals there are 997 hospitalized in the ordinary wards (+11) and 142 (+6) in intensive care.

The infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia where the positivity rate falls, however, from 13.3 to 7.1%. Contagions substantially stable in Emilia Romagna where from 1,828 they pass to 1,845 but where today there are 23 dead. There are 662 against 703 yesterday, average age 38, the new cases of Coronavirus in Tuscany where today there are 3 deaths: 2 men and a woman with an average age of 89 (2 in Pisa, 1 in Grosseto). There are 359 hospitalized (5 more than yesterday), of which 47 in intensive care (-3).

In Lazio contagions rising from 1,470 to 1,921, but the positivity rate from 4.6 decreases to 3.5% while 5 fewer beds are occupied in intensive care. They date from 992 to 1,304 I cases in Campania where there are also 7 deaths. On the other hand, infections in the yellow go up from 189 to 459 Calabria, where the positivity rate however falls from 7.7 to 5.3%.

“I think we are facing a tsunami of contagions in the world, both for Delta (the dominant variant in recent months) and for Omicron”: this is how WHO technical manager for the Covid pandemic, Maria van Kerkhove, sounded the alarm in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

«I repeat to governments: do not wait to act. And I’m not referring to confinements. Before you start seeing an increase in hospitalizations, please use masks, favor teleworking, limit contacts with other people, avoid meetings, invest in ventilation, increase surveillance of virus genomes and prepare your hospitals, ”he added.

The growth of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the UK is now mirroring that seen in South Africa. The British Minister of Health said, Sajid Javid, at the opening of the debate on the introduction of Plan B of anti-Covid restrictions in England, which will be followed by a vote with the probable “rebellion” of about 70 conservative MPs against the government of Boris Johnson. Javid reiterated the “high severity” represented by the variant. However, the minister reassured that the country is much better prepared to face the situation, thanks to the vast vaccination campaign, compared to last winter.

Two doses of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine offer approximately 70% protection against severe Omicron variant disease. This is what emerges from the results of a study published in South Africa. The study is based on the results of 78,000 PCR tests performed in South Africa between November 15 and December 7 and was conducted by South Africa’s leading private health insurance company, Discovery, together with the South African Medical Research Council.

For Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, the new drug (Paxlovid) it could “save lives”.

The study, says the pharmaceutical company, showed that the pill reduced the need for hospitalization in high-risk adults with Covid-19 by 89% if the treatment was given within three days of the onset of symptoms and the disease. 88% when given within 5 days. And the lab data, Pfizer says, also shows that the pill also appears to be effective in treating people infected with the Omicron variant. “We are confident that, if authorized or approved, this potential treatment could be a key tool in helping to stop the pandemic,” Bourla said.

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination obligation for military and police forces starts tomorrow. Non-compliance will lead to the immediate suspension of the service without disciplinary repercussions with the preservation of the employment relationship. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said this in a hearing in the Senate’s Constitutional Affairs Commission, underlining that “there will be continuous monitoring of operators who have fulfilled their obligation. Before the introduction of the obligation, monitoring was not allowed for privacy, but today it is possible for the necessary verification carried out by employers. From this we expect a further push to join the campaign on the part of the operators ».