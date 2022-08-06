Genoa – They are hospitalized in Ligurian hospitals 382 Covid positive patients, 19 less than on Friday 5 August. This is what emerges from the bulletin from the Region. There are five patients in intensive care.

✉ COVID IN LIGURIA: SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW NEWSLETTER

In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 1,154 new cases of positivity (Friday there were 1,210), compared to 1,282 molecular swabs and 5973 antigen tests. The positivity rate is 15.9%, in line with the national figure of 15.3%. The total of positives in the region is 17,780 (Friday they were 18,397).

The data of the new positives referred to the origin of the person tested

ASL 1 187

ASL 2 246

ASL 3 428

ASL 4 125

ASL 5 164

Not attributable to domiciliation in Liguria 4

There are 16,093 people in home isolation, 240 fewer than on 5 August.

In the last 24 hours they have been recorded 8 deaths: since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims in Liguria have been 5,472.

The details of the deceased patients registered between 5 and 6 August 2022

In the last 24 hours, 639 doses of the vaccine were administered.

Toti: “The virus slows down, incidence is 581 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants”

For President Giovanni Toti, the data indicate that infections are slowing down but we must not let our guard down. The invitation, for those over 60 years old and those who are frail, is to take the fourth dose of the vaccine: “The drop in the circulation of the virus is also confirmed by the data relating to the incidence, which today is at an altitude 581 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants a week. On 10 July, at the time of maximum circulation of this summer wave, at the regional level it was 968 “.

The general manager of Alisa Filippo Ansaldi underlines that “with regard to hospital pressure, we now observe a decline after a long plateau phase lasting approximately the entire month of July. In particular, the data concerning the new positives in our hospitals are significantly in drop after four weeks of plateau. A data consistent with the significant reduction in the number of beds occupied in medium intensity “.

The bulletin in Italy

There are 35,004 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 38,219 infected. The victims are 158, down from 175 yesterday. The rate is 15.3%, down from 17.1% yesterday. A total of 229,180 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, 336 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 15 fewer than yesterday, while there are 26 daily admissions. On the other hand, 9,028 patients are hospitalized in ordinary wards, ie 369 fewer than yesterday.

Positive Italians are currently 1,105,458, or 41,721 less than yesterday. A total of 21,286,771 have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 173,062. The discharged and healed are 20,008,251 with an increase of 76,560.