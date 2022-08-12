Genoa – I am 824 new cases of Covid infection 19 in Liguria in the last 24 hours against 5667 swabs (1007 molecular and 4660 antigen tests). The positivity rate is 14.5%.

There are 281 new infections in the Genoa area, 158 in the Savona area, 151 in the Spezzino area, 146 in the Imperia area, 82 in the Tigullio, 6 are not resident in the region. 366 people are hospitalized (7 in intensive care), two fewer than on Thursday 11 August.

Overall in Liguria the positives are 15,026, 440 less than on Thursday 11 August.

In the last 24 hours, 5 deaths have been recorded.

12,761 people are in home isolation, 623 fewer.

In the past 24 hours, 1,234 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The bulletin in Italy

Infections still down from 28,433 to 26,693, although this time, by virtue of the lower number of swabs performed, the positivity rate remains unchanged at 15%. On the other hand, the deaths rose from 130 to 152, while 15 fewer hospitalized in intensive care and 315 fewer in medical wards. It remains to be understood why the rapid decline in hospitalizations has not been followed for almost two weeks by an equally steep decline in deaths, which continue to remain at three-digit numbers.

New cases of Covid in fall from 1,321 to 1,718 Piedmont, with a positive rate of 10.3%. The number of hospitalized in ordinary wards fell to 433 (-13 compared to the previous day) and the number of hospitalizations in intensive care fell to 9 (-1 compared to the previous day). Two deaths were recorded.

Even today, the curve of new positives at Covid in is deflected Veneto. In the last 24 hours there are 3,204 infections (yesterday they were 3,245), while the deaths are 11. The clinical situation is improving, with 942 beds occupied by Covid patients in medical areas (-21), and 40 (-3) in intensive care .

They just drop from 1,362 to 1,246 new positives (average age 52 years, positive / swab ratio 12.81% down from 12.97% yesterday) and another 10 deaths from Covid in the 24 hours in Tuscany according to the region’s daily report. The currently positive ones are 86.003 (-0.4% on yesterday). Among them the hospitalized are 489 (-42 people the balance between admissions and discharges on yesterday, equal to -7.9%) of which 17 in intensive care (-2 people the balance between entries and exits, equal to -10.5 %).

Today in the Lazio out of 2,768 molecular swabs and 11,399 antigenic swabs for a total of 14,167 swabs, there are 2,106 new positive cases (-255), 5 deaths (-9), 868 hospitalized (+14), 54 intensive care (-2 ) and +5,413 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 14.8%. The cases in Rome city are at 915.

Declining in Campania data on the Covid positive rate and hospitalizations, both intensive and in ordinary wards. However, there are, in the overall balance, another 14 deaths: 6 in the last 48 hours and 8 previously but recorded only yesterday. The positives are 2,290 against 2,571 yesterday, for a rate of 16.67% compared to 17.58 yesterday. The hospitalizations in intensive care increased from 25 to 22, those in the ordinary wards from 468 to 456.

The new cases of Covid positivity detected in Puglia out of 12,529 tests, with an incidence of 14.8%. The victims are four. Currently positive people in Puglia are 40,089, of which 393 (yesterday 404) are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 17 in intensive care (like yesterday).

Contagions almost stable in the last 24 hours in Sardinia, where, however, there are two other deaths: two women aged 80 and 96 residing in the province of southern Sardinia. The new confirmed cases of Covid are 715 (- 27). Patients admitted to intensive care units are 11 (+ 2), while those in the medical area are decreasing, altogether 132 (- 16). Cases of home isolation are still slowing down: 18,660 (- 859).

The incidence rate of the Ba5 sub-variant increases which continues to grow from week to week, but the so-called Centaurus BA.2.75 variant remains firm. This can be read in the tables published by the Higher Institute of Health relating to the rapid investigation of 2 August. In the previous survey, the Ba5 sub-variant stood at 87% (before that it was 86%) and in the one published today it reaches 91%.

Finally, the ISS signals the presence of only one sequence (therefore it stops at the values ​​of the previous survey) attributable to BA.2.75, the so-called Centaurus. Five sequences attributable to BA.2.12.1.

Meanwhile, American researchers, coordinated by Boston Children’s Hospital have identified an antibody which, in laboratory tests, was shown to be able to neutralize all variants known to date of the SarsCov2 virus. The antibody was obtained from a mouse model that was genetically engineered to express part of the human immune system. The research was published in Science Immunology.

To achieve these results, the team adapted to Covid-19 an approach they had long been experimenting with for HIV, which involves genetically modifying laboratory mice in order to make human antibodies to their B lymphocytes.

The approach proved effective: when these cells encountered the SarsCoV2 virus (specifically the Spike protein) they started producing different families of antibodies to neutralize it. One of them proved to be particularly effective, proving to be able to recognize the variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Epsilon, Iota, Delta and all sub-variants of Omicron up to BA.5.

What makes this antibody so effective is a mechanism of action different from those known to date: it does not prevent the virus from clinging to human cells as many of the antibodies developed to date do, but it blocks its ability to fuse with the target cell and, therefore, to infect it. Furthermore, ‘SP1-77 binds to the Spike protein at a site that has not yet mutated in any SarsCoV2 variant, largely neutralizing current variants with this new mechanism,’ explains one of the study coordinators Tomas Kirchhausen.