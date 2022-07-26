Genoa – 476 are currently hospitalized for Covid in Liguria, 4 less than the previous day. Of these 11 are in intensive care, two fewer than the previous day. In the last 24 hours there have also been 7 deaths: the victims were aged between 75 and 92 years. There are 5415 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Liguria. There are 2579 new infections compared to 2053 molecular swabs and 11065 antigenic tests. To date, the total of positives in the region is 22723, 752 fewer than yesterday.

“Today we have a student population that has been vaccinated against Covid or has become infected in recent months with Omicron, or has done both, and I believe that it is covered in a percentage close to 100% for the severe forms. So not I see where the problem lies. I don’t see why I have to keep thinking about putting on their masks. I’m sorry if you think that the boys can continue to beat them, they won’t vote. This is not a good thing in a country like ours where I think students should be given a different consideration. Unfortunately, this is not done in Italy “. These are the bitter words of Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.

The expert looks to the next school year and expresses the fear that he will start again from where he left off, that is, from classes that arrived at the last day of school with a mask. “I am in the United States for a few days with my family and I can say that nobody uses the mask here anymore – points out the expert at Adnkronos Health – You talk to people and they tell you: we have had the dose of vaccine , the booster. And we don’t see why we have to keep using the mask. Older and more fragile people probably use it in some contexts, certainly not the kids at school. ” The infectious disease specialist then returns to reiterate his message: “No to the mask at school. I have already said: I will be at the head of any protests by the boys. I have signed documents made by school teachers who are against the “use of the mask. The first to not want the boys to wear it are the teachers. So we try to work to avoid it. We have in front of us boys who have suffered more than any other category. First Dad, and like Italy we were the country European that made Dad longer, and then the masks. Also on these, it should be remembered that we are the country in the world that has used them the most “, concludes Bassetti.

The infections date back to 88,221, but they are 32 thousand less than those of a week ago. But it is a record of deaths recorded this year: as many as 253, compared to 104 yesterday, even if some refer to the past days. There are also 8 more hospitalizations in intensive care and 43 in medical departments, while the positivity rate gains four decimal places and passes to 19.7%.

The new cases of Covid-19 recorded yesterday in Veneto rose from 1,720 to 9,049, a figure higher than yesterday but down compared to Tuesday of last week. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,067,682. There are 16 victims. The current positives, which are 97,389, 2,064 less than the previous 24 hours, clearly decrease. Hospital data is still growing slightly, with 1,059 patients in the medical area (+3) and 41 (+3) in intensive care. There are 3,889 new cases of Coronavirus in Emilia-Romagna out of 26,769 swabs. This was reported by the Region in the daily bulletin where the number of deaths is particularly high, 41, about thirty of which related to the last eight days, all over 65. The patients hospitalized in intensive care are 48 (+2), in the other Covid wards they are 1,804 (-8).

Covid cases rising in Tuscany where compared to yesterday there are 5,233 new infections against only 953 of 24 hours ago. 2,334 molecular swabs and 23,760 rapid antigenic swabs were carried out, with a positivity rate of 20.1% (77.6% for the first diagnoses). Unfortunately, many deaths: 18. In Lazio, out of 5,453 molecular swabs and 35,894 antigenic swabs for a total of 41,347 swabs, there are 6,892 new positive cases (+4,576), 10 deaths (-6), 1,121 hospitalized (-5 ), 74 intensive care (-1) and +8,693 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16.6%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,032.

The incidence rate in Campania remains rather stable. There are 9,167 neo positives at Covid against 2,397 yesterday, out of 42,745 tests examined. The incidence rate goes from 21.92% to 21.44%. Seven deaths, while hospitalizations in intensive care are decreasing with 33 beds occupied (-3 compared to yesterday); even more marked decline in hospitalization with 666 beds occupied (-16 compared to yesterday). The new cases of Covid detected in Puglia on 33,523 recorded daily tests rose from 1,468 to 7,346, with an incidence of 21.9%. The victims are fourteen. Currently positive people are 79,464, of which 488 (yesterday 471) are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 17 in intensive care (yesterday 18).

Promoted the Italian schools for hand hygiene, partially for temperature control, while for the ventilation of the premises, which could be one of the main measures against Covid, the structures are not yet ready to safely start the next school year. And the absence of interventions on aeration and ventilation hinder the return to class without masks. This emerges from the survey by the Gimbe Foundation with the National Association of Public Managers and High School Professionals (NPC) which involved 312 educational institutions. The survey also reveals difficulties in tracing activities: in one case out of 3 there were delays by the ASL in the activation of the procedures for which they are responsible.

To improve ventilation and ventilation of the premises, we mainly relied on the “open windows” protocol, to a lesser extent to equipment for air purification and filtration and only in 9 cases controlled mechanical ventilation systems were installed. “The absence of adequate ventilation and aeration of the premises – comments Antonello Giannelli, president of the ANP – is the real Achilles heel, without which the next school year can hardly be faced without resorting to the use of masks”.

“The results of the survey – explains Giannelli together with Nino Cartabellotta president of the Gimbe Foundation – provide a picture of the measures to increase Covid-19 safety in schools, leaving various criticalities to emerge. This is the picture.

– Hand hygiene. The judgment for this item is excellent: availability of dispensers in the appropriate spaces (98.7%), standardized procedures (92.9%), training interventions for school staff and pupils (91.6%) – Surface hygiene. Sanification in 89.7% of cases “despite scientific knowledge – says Cartabellotta – have definitively confirmed since spring 2021 that Sars-CoV-2 is transmitted almost exclusively by air”.

– Vaccinations. 46.8% did information activities, 21.5% involved exclusively pupils. Only less than a third of schools (31.7%) did not carry out any promotion on the pupils’ vaccination campaign. The local health authorities carried out vaccinations in school premises only in 11.9% of cases and 45.1% of the managers of the schools where it was not carried out does not consider this initiative applicable to increase vaccination coverage, probably – comments Giannelli – because the current legislation does not facilitate such experiences.

– Testing. 20.3% of schools participated in the “sentinel schools” testing campaign for primary and lower secondary schools.

– Tracking and quarantines. The measures were issued within the deadlines in about two thirds of the cases (63.3%).

– Temperature measurement. As many as 96.5% bought digital thermometers and / or thermoscanners) but the measurement for pupils in 39.7% of cases was delegated to families and in 31.6% it was not carried out.

– Masks. The Ffp2 were worn by all pupils and for the entire expected duration in almost all cases (97.4%).

– Spacing. In two thirds of the schools (66.6%) in the classroom it was possible to maintain the distance of at least 1 meter between the pupils, while due to classroom-dependent structural limitations in 6.4% it was not possible and in 27% it was possible , but not in all classes.

In the meantime, the spot that invites the over 60s and the fragile population to get the anti-Covid vaccination with the second booster dose is broadcast on the Rai networks.. Produced by the Information and Publishing Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and by the Ministry of Health, the spot sees the extraordinary participation of the Nobel Prize in Physics, Giorgio Parisi. In the video, about 50 seconds long, we see Parisi, who, sitting at a table in a restaurant, explains to other people – also through a graph drawn on a placemat – the importance of the vaccine. The mask “is needed”, he explains, but adds the reasons why it is convenient to get vaccinated: “it protects against serious illness” and reminds us that people over 60 “are the ones most at risk”. «Complex problem simple solution» says the Nobel laureate who received the recognition for his studies on complex systems.