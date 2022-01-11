Genoa – 9,267 new cases of positivity were found in Liguria in 24 hours, compared to 14,793 molecular swabs, to which another 32,203 rapid antigenic swabs are added

The new cases divided according to the residence of the person tested

– IMPERIA (Asl 1): 2.047

– SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​1,400

– GENOA: 4,573, of which:

• Asl 3: 3,800

• Asl 4: 773

– LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 1.194

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 53

✉ COVID IN LIGURIA: SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW NEWSLETTER

Hospitalizations and deaths

The figure for hospitalizations in Liguria fell by 11. The total is 729 hospitalized patients, of which 43 in intensive care units. In the last 24 hours there have been 9 death reports that the Ligurian ASL have transmitted to the Ministry of Health, relating to patients aged between 73 and 98 years. Deaths occurred between 8 and 10 January.

Deaths (fact sheet)

The hospitalized in the various local health authorities in the area (profile)