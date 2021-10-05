Genoa – There are 58 new cases of coronavirus positivity found in Liguria in 24 hours, compared to 3,157 molecular swabs, to which another 3,975 rapid antigenic swabs are added.

The new cases divided according to the residence of the person tested

– IMPERIA (Asl 1): 16

– SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​10

– GENOA: 14, of which:

• Asl 3: 10

• Asl 4: 4

– LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 18

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 0

✉ COVID IN LIGURIA: SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW NEWSLETTER

Hospitalizations and deaths

There is a slight increase (+4 compared to yesterday) in the number of hospitalizations for Covid in Liguria. Overall, 61 patients are hospitalized, of which 4 are in intensive care. Yesterday, the Ligurian ASL transmitted a death report to the Ministry of Health: it is a patient of 91 who died at Villa Scassi for causes related to Covid.