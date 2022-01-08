Genoa – There are 2,423 new cases of coronavirus positivity found in the last 24 hours in Liguria, compared to 8,335 molecular swabs and 19,676 rapid antigen tests.

The new cases divided according to the residence of the person tested

IMPERIA (Asl 1): 485

SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​269

GENOA: 1,273, of which:

Asl 3: 964

Asl 4: 309

LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 378

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 18

Hospitalizations and deaths

Hospitalizations for covids are still increasing, by 22 units compared to yesterday. The total is 706 patients, of which 43 are hospitalized in intensive care. As for the victims, the Ligurian ASL yesterday transmitted 9 death reports, relating to patients aged between 80 and 93 years. The deaths occurred between January 1st and yesterday.