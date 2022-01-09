Genoa – 1,532 new cases of positivity were found in Liguria in 24 hours, compared to 5,881 molecular swabs in addition to 12,057 rapid antigenic tests.

The new cases divided according to the residence of the person tested

IMPERIA (Asl 1): 330

SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​324

GENOA: 520, of which:

Asl 3: 387

Asl 4: 133

LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 356

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 2

Hospitalization in Liguria (profile)

Hospitalizations and deaths

A slight decrease (-5 units compared to yesterday) is the figure for hospitalizations for Covid in Liguria. The total is 701 patients, of which 46 in intensive care. As for the victims, yesterday the Ligurian ASL transmitted three death reports to the Ministry of Health, relating to patients aged 58, 83 and 91 years.

Toti on schools: “Closing them in an open country would have been surreal”

“We will apply the rules of the central government: closing the schools, with a completely open country would have been a very important misalignment from the point of view of values ​​as well”. The president of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, said this in the press point on the coronavirus emergency, on the eve of the return of the students to the classroom after the Christmas holidays. “When the schools were closed, we were in lockdown – the governor recalled – today there would have been the problem of parents going to work, with a country totally open, from shops to restaurants, from factories to offices. So the children at home. , while parents are forced to work is surreal, especially if we think that those same children would not go to school, but could eat pizza out with their parents, go to football, to the gym or do any other activity “.

Toti: “The new government regulations and those of our regional ordinance will come into effect tomorrow”

The president of the region Giovanni Toti takes stock of the progress of the pandemic in Liguria: “Tomorrow many government regulations come into force and also our ordinance which equates antigenic swabs to molecular ones for the definition of a positive case and for the exit from Isolation and quarantine. We hope it will simplify the management of tampons that is lagging behind on the wave of infections. ” “As for the swabs of children that should be positive, I remind you that these tests are the responsibility of the regional system”. “Tomorrow I will meet the general managers. The number of hospitalized will drop slightly but we expect an increase in the coming weeks so we will expand the availability of beds and involve the civil protection for RSA Covid where to put the patients with low complexity. The ability to manage the patients. patients has improved and we will not touch the levels of hospitalization reached in the past waves “.

Ansaldi (Alisa): “Liguria remained in the yellow zone but the incidence rises”

“Liguria remained in the yellow zone but the incidence rises. Hospital pressure gauges are more reliable. It is interesting to note how the incidence of teenagers has grown but the Christmas holidays have led to an increase in all age groups. The Rt index is at 1.09. The number of patients entering our hospitals began to rise again with a surge a week ago. If we had the demographic structure of the rest of Italy we would be with 150 fewer hospitalized. On vaccines next week we aim to go up to 100,000 doses “. Thus Filippo Ansaldi, general manager of Alisa.

The engineer Enrico Castanini, director of digital Liguria: “We have reorganized the system so as to equate antigenic and molecular swabs. If someone has swabbed outside Liguria, however, they must ask their GP to enter the data for registration of positivity and recovery”.

Angelo Gratarola emergency manager Alisa: “Circulation is very intense but the severity is lower than in the past. We need more beds outside hospitals. The most serious patients remain those never vaccinated. If we only counted patients with symptoms from Covid we would have much less. The next few weeks will be strategic to see if we go to reduce the pressure “.

Matteo Bassetti (San Martino): “This was the most difficult week of the fourth wave. But only the unvaccinated need ventilation. We continue to see hospitalizations of people without Covid pneumonia but positive. We have started using Molnupiravir in various RSAs and it is a very useful tool. useful. We are organizing to standardize the criteria “. On monoclonals we have a problem because three out of 4 types of monoclonals available don’t work on Omicron. “

Omicron, in Liguria the variant has reached 80% of cases

More and more cases of Omicron variant in Liguria. In the latest study carried out by the national center of San Martino, 24 cases of Omicron and 7 of Delta were sequenced: 80% of cases, a much higher percentage than the survey carried out last week, confirming the fact that, even in Liguria, Omicron is increasingly dominant and is approaching 100%. The Genoese laboratory, directed by Professor Giancarlo Icardi, the sole referent for Liguria of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, analyzes the swabs indicated by all the centers of the five Ligurian ASLs. The sequencing is carried out at the Monobloc and coordinated by the specialists Bianca Bruzzone and Andrea Orsi. The virus changes but the hygiene rules that counteract its spread do not change: “Correct respiratory etiquette remains fundamental – explains Icardi – and we have the proof with other microorganisms. The mask, the correct disposal of disposable handkerchiefs and above all hygiene hands are our best opportunities. ” The director of Hygiene is unbalanced on what will happen in Liguria in the coming weeks. “The end of the pandemic probably lies in the latest decree, relating to limited quarantines for vaccinated people: that is, barring twists and turns, when the virus will no longer be pandemic but endemic. We are witnessing for a couple of weeks an epidemic peak that presumably it will last three to four weeks and then it will start to decline. “

The situation in Italy, positive rate of 15.7%

Almost two million people are currently infected with coronavirus in Italy. 155,659 new cases registered today, 157 victims, a number that brings the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 139,038. With 993.201 tests to identify Covid-19, between molecular and antigenic, carried out in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate drops by 0.5% and stands at 15.7%. Hospitalizations are still growing on the national territory. In the ordinary wards there are today 15,647 patients against 14,930 yesterday (+717) while in intensive care 1,595 people remain hospitalized against 1,557 yesterday (+38).

Piedmont

The Covid pandemic today marks 10,240 new infections in Piedmont, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to over 600,000, with a positivity rate of 16.5%. In the hospitals of the region 59 hospitalized, but none in intensive care, and 12 deaths, of which 4 relative to today, 4,325 cases of recovery. The processed swabs are 62,182, of which 52,818 are antigenic; among the new positive cases the share of asymptomatic patients rises to 80.5%. The total number of Covid hospitalized in intensive care remains 145, in the other wards it rises to 1,724, people in home isolation are 139,529, the total of currently positive is 141,398. With today’s update – provided by the Crisis Unit of the Region – since the beginning of the pandemic, 12,165 Coronavirus positive deaths in Piedmont, the number of ascertained positive cases rises to 601,054, healings to 447,491.

Valle d’Aosta

No deaths and 443 new infections of Covid 19 in Valle D’Aosta which bring the total number of people infected by the virus from the beginning of the epidemic to 20144. The current positives are 4874 of which 4823 in home isolation, 45 hospitalized, 6 in intensive care . The healed are a total of 14779, + 96 compared to yesterday. The cases tested to date are 117026, the swabs carried out so far 382025. The deaths of people tested positive for Covid in Valle D’Aosta from the beginning of the emergency to today are 491.

Lombardy

There are 36,858 new coronavirus positives in Lombardy in the last 24 hours out of 191,021 swabs (19.3%). The deaths were 38 for a total of 35,403 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. This is what emerges from the data processed by the Regional Welfare Department. The hospitalized in the medical area amounted to 2,887 (+280) and patients in intensive care are 244 (+7). The employment rate in the medical area is 27.6% and that in intensive care is 15.9%.

Emilia Romagna

In Emilia Romagna, in the last 24 hours, there have been 17,698 new cases out of a total of 53,946 swabs performed with a positivity rate of 32.7%. The average age is 37.8 years. There are 3,045 new cases (384 of which symptomatic) registered in Modena and its province since yesterday, which the Modena Local Health Authority was unable to load due to a data collection problem. The data will be recovered in the next few days. The overall total today would therefore be 20,743 cases. The patients currently admitted to the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 147 (+3 compared to yesterday); the average age is 61.5 years.

Marche

In the last 24 hours, 1,884 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the Marche region, 62% of which vaccinated with 2 doses and with a prevalence between the age groups 25-44 years and 45-59 years. The positivity rate on the 12,079 swabs processed in the process for new diagnoses is 15.6% (yesterday it was 17.3% with 2,318 cases). The cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants continues to rise, passing from 761.75 to 840.67. There are 309 (2) patients assisted in the hospital wards of the Marche and 55 (+16) in the emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In intensive care there are 54 patients (-2), 44 of whom are not vaccinated, and the bed occupancy rate is 21.4%; 56 (-3) patients in the semi-intensive areas and 199 (+7) hospitalized in non-intensive wards, with the occupancy of beds in the medical area at 25.4%. In the last 24 hours, another 2 victims related to Covid-19 have been recorded, both suffering from previous diseases.

Abruzzo

Today in Abruzzo 4,630 new positives (of which 3,593 emerged from antigen tests), aged between 4 months and 101 years, 5,661 molecular swabs and 59817 antigenic tests performed, 7 deceased (aged between 76 and 88 years, 2 in the province of L’Aquila, 1 in the province of Pescara, 3 in the province of Teramo and one dating back to recent days), 89,415 recovered (+425), 48,460 currently positive (+4195), 291 hospitalized in the medical area (+9), 27 in intensive care (unchanged), 48,042 in home isolation (+4,086).

Campania

There are 11,815 new Covid positives registered in Campania out of 105,508 processed swabs. This is communicated by the regional crisis unit. There are also 5 deaths. 76 intensive care beds are occupied out of the 702 available (number expanded with the new provisions) and 1,031 hospitalized out of 3,160.

Calabria

According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Calabria Region, 1,686 new infections are registered (out of 10,363 swabs carried out), +739 recovered and 7 deaths (for a total of 1,671 deaths). The bulletin also records +940 currently positive, +15 hospitalizations (for a total of 378) and, finally, +2 stable intensive therapies (for a total of 34).

Sardinia

In Sardinia there are today 829 further confirmed cases of covid positivity, based on 4121 people tested. A total of 19805 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 25 patients admitted to intensive care units (same number as yesterday). 191 patients are hospitalized in the medical area (3 more than yesterday). 14965 are the cases of home isolation (644 more than yesterday). There are two deaths: a 56-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, both residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari.