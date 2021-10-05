As every Tuesday, infections rise again, today from 1.612 to 2.466 but with the positivity rate falling from 0.6 to 0.8%. However, the deaths are 50, while there are 4 fewer hospitalized in intensive care and 64 in the medical wards.

Cases in Lombardy rise from 106 to 288, where there are also 7 new victims.

There are 363 new Coronavirus infections recorded in the last 24 hours in Veneto, double the 181 counted yesterday. The incidence on 52,791 swabs performed is 0.69%. There are two deaths, with the total at 11,780. The current positives are 10,136. The decline in hospitalized patients continues, totaling 253 (-16), of which 199 (-16) in the non-critical area and 54, unchanged, in intensive care.

The number of infections in Piedmont went from 78 to 137, where the positivity rate, however, dropped from 2.7 to 2.2%.

The cases in Alto Adige jump from 9 to 93, where the positivity rate goes from 4.8 to 9.4%.

In Emilia Romagna, new positives down from 244 to 168, while the positivity rate went from 5 to 2.5%.

Infections in Tuscany rose from 131 to 154 where, however, the positivity rate from 3 drops to 2.4%.

Cases in Lazio fell from 240 to 221, with the positivity rate dropping from 2.7 to 2%.

Infections in Campania remained stable at 165, just two more than yesterday, where, however, the positivity rate drops from 2.7 to 0.9%.

Cases in Puglia double from 64 to 126 with the positivity rate rising from 0.8 to 1%.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency EMA has authorized Moderna’s third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years and older. This was announced by the pharmaceutical company.

A growing number of studies, the company notes in a statement, have demonstrated the benefit of a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in immunocompromised individuals. In particular, a recent double-blind study of 120 subjects undergoing solid organ transplant procedures (heart, kidney, kidney-pancreas, liver, lung, pancreas) showed that a third dose of the Modern COVID-19 vaccine improved immune response compared to placebo. In the study, the third dose was generally well tolerated.

In the coming days, the European Drug Agency will decide whether to start a review of the data on the results of the drug Molnupiravir from Merck in the fight against Covid. This was stated by Marco Cavaleri, head of the vaccination strategy of the European Medicines Agency.

“It is one of the compounds whose developments we have been following for some time, and it is not the only one,” explained Cavaleri. «Some important results have been communicated by the company – he added – and what I can say at the moment is that in the next few days we will decide whether to start a review in real time on this product. The idea is to understand if the data support such a revision and if this can lead to an opinion in a short time “

Lombardy in turn opens to the third dose for everyone. “Ema has approved the third dose for over 18. The Region is ready on the basis of the indications we will receive from the Ministry of Health and from the commissioner headed by General Figliuolo, with a reminder starting from the sixth month after the second dose”. This was stated by the vice president and councilor for welfare of Lombardy, Letizia Moratti, in a press conference organized on the progress and continuation of the vaccination campaign. “From Thursday – added Moratti -, in the hubs there will be the possibility for the over 80 and the immunocompromised, to administer the anti Covid combined with the anti-flu vaccine for the over 80”.

Guido Bertolaso ​​is even more explicit. «November 22, and if it is not on that date it will be within a few days, but in short, before Christmas we will begin to vaccinate all Italians with the third dose as it is right and wise. The third phase of the vaccination campaign will close by May 2022 », said the coordinator of the Lombardy vaccination campaign during a press conference organized at Palazzo Lombardia on the progress and continuation of the vaccination campaign. “In the third phase, it will also be possible to vaccinate in pharmacies and through general practitioners, who will be able to vaccinate patients at home, in their studies or in vaccination centers,” he added.

Liguria is even faster. “As you know, Ema approved the third booster dose of the anti covid vaccine also for all citizens over 18 years old, if six months have passed since the inoculation of the second dose, and therefore according to what we read in the newspapers, we have no still had an official communication from the commissioner structure, we imagine that from the third fourth week of October even those who are not more than 80 years old, are not sanitary or ultra-vulnerable, will begin depending on the deadline on which they made the second dose to request the third dose », Affirms the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti during the presentation of the agreement, the first at national level, with the Ligurian pharmacies for the joint flu and anti Covid vaccination.