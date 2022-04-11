Genoa – Italy continues to deal with a pandemic curve that has stabilized and which has tended to have slightly downward infections for a few days. Meanwhile, the experts are worried.

✉ COVID IN LIGURIA: SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW NEWSLETTER

In the last 24 hours, 23,368 new cases of coronavirus and 115 deaths have been recorded in Italy. There are 15,320,753 people who have contracted the coronavirus in Italy since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Today there is an increase of 28,368 cases, deaths are 115 in 24 hours, bringing the total deaths from coronavirus in Italy to 160,863. The daily increase of the healed is 42,384, the total number of people who have been discharged is therefore 13,927,128. There are currently 1,232,762 positive people in Italy.

The swabs carried out today are 192,782, a positive rate of 14.72%. See the section dedicated to pads to see detailed graphs and statistics. Turning instead to the situation of intensive care: the number of beds occupied in Italy is 466, one less than yesterday.

Liguria, 569 new cases out of 489 swabs and 2,735 rapid tests

There are 569 new cases of coronavirus positivity found in Liguria in 24 hours, compared to 489 swabs and 2,735 rapid antigen tests.

The data of the new positives referred to the residence of the person tested

IMPERIA (Asl 1): 42

SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​94

GENOA: 326, of which:

Asl 3: 297

Asl 4: 29

LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 107

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 0

Hospitalizations and deaths

The figure for hospitalizations for Covid in Liguria increased by 5. The total is 281 hospitalized patients, of which 11 in intensive care. Yesterday, the Ligurian ASL did not transmit any news of death from causes related to Covid to the Ministry of Health.