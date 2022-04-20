from Chiara Barison

Data for Wednesday 20 April. The positive rate of 16.4%

I’m 99.848



the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday they were 27,214, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15,858,442

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 205

(yesterday 127), for a total of 162,098 since February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14,489,444. The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,206,900equal to -1.379 compared to yesterday (-8.564 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 610,600, or 436,502 more than yesterday when they were 174,098. The rate of positivity 16.4%; yesterday it was 15.6%.