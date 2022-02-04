from Paola Caruso

The data for Friday 4 February. Brusaferro: The clear sign of decrease. Positive 11.2% with 884,893 swabs. Admissions: -324. Intensive care: -17

I am 99.522

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 112,691, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 11.449.601

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 433

(yesterday 414), for a total of 148,167 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 9,083,090 And 210.353 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 191,938). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 2,218,344equal to -109.886 * compared to yesterday (-79.396 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 884.893, or 30,444 less than yesterday when there were 915,337. The positivity rate drops to 11.2% (the approximation of 11.24%); yesterday it was 12.3%.

The downward trend of the curve continuesas the comparison with last Friday (January 28) – the same day of the week – shows when they were recorded +143,898 cases with a rate of 13.7%: today, in fact, there are fewer new infections than that day, with a lower percentage (11.2% against 13.7%). The good news? There hadn’t been a Friday figure below the 100,000 case mark for five weeks (we are talking about the number of cases / day communicated in the previous Fridays, excluding the data from Monday, when the curve touches its minimum point).

The improvement of epidemic parameters highlighted by the ISS monitoring: the incidence drops to 1,362 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 1,823 per 100 thousand the week before) and the average Rt index on symptoms also drops, settling at 0.93 (it was 0.97). The employment rate of intensive care units is also already at 14.8% from the survey made on February 3 (it was 16.7%) and that of the posts occupied in the medical area, still at 29.5% (it was 30.4%) . Monitoring gives us signs of optimism, indicating a reversal of the contagion curve. The circulation is still very strong, but the evident sign of decreasesays Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of Health, at the talk at Casa Sanremo. See also New therapy for adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Four regions with a five-digit increase in infected.

Lombardy: +11,340 cases with a rate of 8.5% calculated on 133,783 swabs.

Emilia-Romagna: +10,779 cases with a rate of 19.3% on 55,793 tests.

Lazio: +10,546 cases with 9.8% rate on 107,420 samples examined.

Veneto: +10,484 cases with 9.2% rate on 113,772 analyzes processed.

The victims The death toll remains high: 433 in the bulletin against 414 yesterday. At least 60 previous deaths were included in the saddest count: 35 in Sicily, 15 in Lazio, 8 in Campania and 2 in Abruzzo, as the notes indicate. No region has zero bereavement, while the highest number of deaths in Lombardy (77).

The health system The decrease in hospitalizations continues in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -324 (yesterday -226), for a total of 19,000 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -17 (yesterday -67) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,440with 114 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 95).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 2,190,897: +11,340 cases (yesterday +14,989)

Veneto 1,203,728: +10,484 cases (yesterday +11,902)

Emilia Romagna 1,091,467: +10,779 cases (yesterday +12,012)

Campania 1,074,582: +8,957 cases (yesterday +10,178)

Lazio 928.376: +10.546 cases (yesterday +11.612)

Piedmont 906.172: +6.921 cases (yesterday +6.912)

Tuscany 771.885: +6.769 cases (yesterday +8.175)

Sicily 654.096: +7.057 cases (yesterday +6.452)

Puglia 631.733: +6.558 cases (yesterday +7.130)

Liguria 311.214: +3.129 cases (yesterday +3.177)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 280.734: +2.444 cases (yesterday +3.149)

Marche 280.536: +4.030 cases (yesterday +4.607)

Abruzzo 226.689: +2.304 cases (yesterday +2.756)

Calabria 177.441: +1.412 cases (yesterday +2.215)

PA Bolzano 169.978: +1.628 cases (yesterday +1.486)

Umbria 162,034: +1,426 cases (yesterday +1,672)

Sardinia 130.412: +1.347 cases (yesterday +1.564)

PA Trento 127.935: +956 cases (yesterday +1.136)

Basilicata 68.168: +916 cases (yesterday +1.017)

Molise 31.623: +372 cases (yesterday +401)

Valle d’Aosta 29.901: +147 cases (yesterday +149) See also Goodbye cervical cancer: with vaccines and preventive tests it may no longer be scary

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 37,493: +77 deaths (yesterday +125)

Veneto 13,310: +46 deaths (yesterday +24)

Emilia Romagna 15,251: +49 deaths (yesterday +34)

Campania 9.303: +28 deaths (yesterday +42)

Lazio 9.941: +41 deaths (yesterday +26)

Piedmont 12,696: +24 deaths (yesterday +15)

Tuscany 8,380: +27 deaths (yesterday +33)

Sicily 8,702: +44 deaths (yesterday +36)

Puglia 7.306: +23 deaths (yesterday +13)

Liguria 4,932: +12 deaths (yesterday +10)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,547: +13 deaths (yesterday +16)

Marche 3,449: +7 deaths (yesterday +9)

Abruzzo 2,830: +8 deaths (yesterday +1)

Calabria 1,924: +11 deaths (yesterday +8)

PA Bolzano 1,360: +1 death (no new deaths yesterday)

Umbria 1,646: +6 deaths (yesterday +6)

Sardinia 1,872: +5 deaths (yesterday +11)

PA Trento 1,483: +4 deaths (yesterday +1)

Basilicata 692: +4 deaths (yesterday +2)

Molise 538: +1 death (yesterday +2)

Valle d’Aosta 512: +2 deaths (no new deaths yesterday)

* The reduction of the current positives today – with the minus sign in front – depends on the fact that the recovered, added to the deaths, are in greater number than in the new cases.

The Abruzzo Region announces that 4 cases have been eliminated from the total of positives, 1 as a duplicate, 2 as non-Covid patients and 1 as already reported by another Region; also of the total of deaths reported today 2 cases have occurred in recent days. See also Atlético de San Luis presents nine positive cases for matchday 2

The Campania Region reports that following the daily checks it appears that 8 deaths recorded today date back to a period between 24/12/2021 and 31/01/2022.

The Emilia Romagna Region reports that 8 cases communicated in the previous days have been eliminated, as they are not considered COVID-19 cases.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region declares that the total of positive cases was reduced by 19 cases following 1 negative molecular swab after positive antigen test and following 18 positive tests removed after case review.

The Lazio Region announces that, as a result of an alignment of the registers reported by the Latina ASL, 1169 cases reported today in the total confirmed cases were diagnosed in January 2022; also announces that of the 41 deaths reported, 15 refer to the period from 12 to 30 January 2022.

The Liguria Region specifies that all SARS-CoV2 positive patients admitted both for related Covid-19 pathology and for other causes are counted in the information flow of those hospitalized in the Medical and Intensive Care Area; in addition, it should be noted that patients currently hospitalized for non-Covid-19 related disease amount to about 30% of the total hospitalized patients who are positive for SARS-CoV2.

The Region of Sicily declares that on the total number of confirmed cases communicated today, n. 240 relate to days prior to 31/01/22; in addition, the deceased reported today are to be attributed to the days: 03/02/22 (n. 9), 02/02/22 (n. 24), 01/02/22 (n. 7), 30/01/22 (n. 1), 28/01/22 (n. 1) and 26/01/22 ( no. 2).

The Umbria Region points out that 8 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics and that 10 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other discipline codes.

