from Elisa Messina

Data for Monday 17th January

I am 83.403

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 149,512, here the bulletin). The number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 8,790,302. THE deaths today I am 287

(yesterday there were 248), for a total of 141,391 victims since February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 6,016,954 And 79.207 those that have turned negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 120,609). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 2,555,278, equal to +6421 than yesterday (+78,010 the day before). Of these, … are in home isolation.

The vaccination campaign The doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy are 120,279,992. what emerges from the vaccine report updated at 7.02 today. The total with at least one dose equal to 48,583,035 (89.95% of the population over 12), while those with at least one dose added to the guritis are 91% of the over 12 people. stands at 46,886,600 (86.8% of over 12s) while the total additional dose / booster stands at 26,973,957 (68.22% of the potentially affected population). Regarding the audience 5-11 years, there are 874,071 children with at least one dose (23.9%). 545,574 people recovered for a maximum of six months. Over 4.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the past week. the highest number in just 7 days from the start of the vaccination campaign wrote Health Minister Speranza on Twitter.

Swabs and scenario of the epidemic trend THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 927.846 (yesterday they were 927,846). The 15.4% positive rate; yesterday it was 16.1%. As always, on Mondays, infections record the lowest number of the week due to the previous holiday. But for the experts the trend is that of a curve that has slowed down its course: We see important signs of a slowdown in the epidemic, observed Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation. And according to Walter Ricciardi, advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, we should reach the peak next week or in the next 10 days.

The situation in hospitals The number of hospitalized patients is growing in all hospital areas. I am 1717 patients hospitalized in intensive care, 26 more in the balance between income and expenses (yesterday +14). The daily admissions are 128. The hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 19,228, or 509 more than yesterday.

In the face of over two million positives, the hospital situation is substantially under control. But the pressure on structures it will continue even when we reach the plateau of the contagion curve. As Paolo Bonfanti, director of the Infectious Diseases Operating Unit of Asst Monza explains: From the management of the previous waves we have learned that the hospitalization curve begins to drop after 10-15 days from the plateau of positive cases detected in the general population.

deaths There are 287 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. While the contagion curve is slowing its growth, that of deaths is rapidly increasing and there remains a disproportion between the average weekly increase in cases and the average increase in deaths of 45% explains the epidemiologist Salmaso in this interview: the account of the deaths of these days he is affected by the infections of the Christmas period.

The region with the highest number of deaths is Lombardy (81).

(Article being updated)