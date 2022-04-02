I’m 70,803

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 74,350, here the bulletin). THE deaths today I’m 129

(154 yesterday), for a total of 159,666 victims from February 2020. The currently positives are 1,277,611.

The people admitted to intensive care are 493 (+17 compared to yesterday). Inpatients with symptoms of moles ordinary departments are 9,949, (-32 compared to yesterday). The discharged / healed are 65,159, for a total of 13,353,529 since the beginning of the epidemic.

However, the swabs carried out (molecular and antigenic) are down: 477,041, against 514,823 yesterday. The rate of positivity then to 14.8% (yesterday it was 14.4% and the day before 15%).