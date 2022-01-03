from Greta Sclaunich

Data for Monday 3 January 2022

They are 68,052 the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 61,046, here the bulletin). The number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 6,396,110. THE deaths today there are 140 (yesterday they were 133), for a total of 137,786 victims from February 2020.

The swabs and the scenario There are 445,321 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy. Yesterday there were 278,654. The positive rate at 15.3% , yesterday it was 22%.

The health situation The number of ordinary hospitalizations rises to 12,333 (+577 compared to yesterday), patients in intensive care become 1.352 (+32), with 103 entries of the day (yesterday 104). The discharged / healed grow by 13,379 units, reaching 5,133,272 while the currently positive ones become 1,125,052 (54,515 more than yesterday) of which 1,111,368 in home isolation. Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

Il Corriere has created a newsletter on Covid. free: sign up here.

The vaccination campaign The doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy are 111.570.154. what emerges from the vaccine report updated at 06.15 today. The total with at least one dose equal to 48,074,990 (89% of the population over 12), the number of people who have completed the vaccination cycle stands at 46,397,916 (85.91% of the over 12s) while the total additional dose / booster stands at 19,906,208 (64.21% of the potentially affected population). Regarding the audience 5-11 years, 337,597 children with at least one dose (9.23%).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: 1,278,480, + 13,421 cases

(yesterday +10.425)

Veneto: 670.277, + 6.468 cases

(yesterday +3.816)

Campania

: 608.995, + 6.653 cases (yesterday +5.192)

Emilia Romagna: 566.261, +8.014 cases (yesterday +9.090)

Lazio

: 531.226, +5.614 cases (yesterday +7.993)

Piedmont: 509.421, +4.583 cases

(yesterday +2.619)

Sicily: 386.716, +4.384 cases (yesterday +3.964)

Tuscany: 409.912, +6.952 (yesterday +6.367)

Puglia: 319.176, +3.568 cases (yesterday +3.451)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: 160.056, +453 cases (yesterday +1.188)

Liguria: 153.572, +815 cases (yesterday +1.265)

Brands: 148.301, +519 cases (yesterday +699)

Calabria : 114.842, +1.073 cases (yesterday +793)

Abruzzo: 113,719, +1,990 cases

(yesterday +1.135)

PA Bolzano: 102.411, +444 cases (yesterday +359)

Sardinia: 90.343, +543 cases (yesterday +675)

Umbria: 94.602, +1.134 cases (yesterday +788)

PA Trento: 65,544, +807 cases (yesterday +408)

Basilicata: 37.757, +298 cases (yesterday +322)

Molise: 17,512, +23 cases (yesterday +380)

Valle d’Aosta: 16.987, +296 cases (yesterday +117)