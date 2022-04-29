from Chiara Barison

Data for Friday 29 April. The positive rate of 15.4%

I’m 58.861

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 69,204, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16.409.183

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 133

(yesterday 131), for a total of 163,377 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14.998.689 And 60,951 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (55,773 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,247,117equal to -1.689 compared to yesterday (+14,130 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 381.239, or 60,287 less than yesterday when it was 441,526. The rate of positivity 15.4% ; yesterday it was 15.7%. See also The first man in the world with a pig heart: "Either I died or I had this transplant"

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+7,631 cases). Campania (+6.662 cases), Veneto (+6.121) and Lazio (+5.595) follow.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -134 (yesterday -79), for a total of 9.942

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -11 (yesterday -12) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 371 seriously ill, with 38 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 46).

