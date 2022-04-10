from Paola Caruso

Data for Sunday 10 April. The positivity rate was 15.1% with 352,265 swabs. Admissions: +15. Intensive care: +3

I’m 53,253

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 63,992, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15,292,048 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 90 (yesterday 112), for a total of 160,748 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 13,884,744 And 45.139 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (76,051 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,246,556equal to +8.691 compared to yesterday (-11,742 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 352.265, or 86,184 less than yesterday when it was 438,449. The positivity rate rises to 15.1% (the approximation of 15.12%); yesterday it was 14.6%. See also Operating the brain: Neuromed trains young trainees

As usual, the swinging curve drops over the weekend (it will hit the weekly low on Monday due to fewer tests). The slightly downward trend is observed from the comparison with last Sunday (April 3) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +53,588 cases with a rate of 14.7%: today, in fact, there are slightly fewer new infections than that day, even if the percentage is higher than 0.4 points. It should be noted that we are still on high data, regarding the number of daily cases, consequently it is likely that it will take time before reaching zero infections.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +15 (yesterday -79), for a total of 10,038 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +3 (yesterday 0) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 465 seriously ill, with 39 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 42). See also Remuzzi: «The diffusion of the XE variant has already begun. Because it is a cause for concern "

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +6,611 cases (yesterday +8,540)

Veneto: +5.341 cases (yesterday +6.820)

Campania: +6.179 cases (yesterday +6.795)

Lazio: +6.415 cases (yesterday +7.255)

Emilia Romagna: +4.565 cases (yesterday +4.717)

Piedmont: +1.758 cases (yesterday +3.020)

Tuscany: +3.653 cases (yesterday +4.134)

Sicily: +3.548 cases (yesterday +4.005)

Puglia: +4.137 cases (yesterday +5.478)

Marche: +1.789 cases (yesterday +1.885)

Liguria: +1.194 cases (yesterday +1.490)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +808 cases (yesterday +1.206)

Abruzzo: +1.649 cases (yesterday +2.122)

Calabria: +1.619 cases (yesterday +2.100)

Umbria: +1.130 cases (yesterday +1.138)

Sardinia: +1.207 cases (yesterday +1.462)

PA Bolzano: +259 cases (yesterday +443)

PA Trento: +353 cases (yesterday +439)

Basilicata: +538 cases (yesterday +701)

Molise: +422 cases (yesterday +180)

Valle d’Aosta: +78 cases (yesterday +62)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

Here the news of the day.

See also "I, an empathic robot, will explain how I help humans" Article being updated …