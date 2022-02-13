from Silvia Morosi

The data relating to the Covid pandemic on Sunday 13 February 2022. With 462,881 swabs carried out, the positivity rate stood at 11.2%, a slight increase compared to the previous day

The decline in the epidemic curve in Italy continues. There are 51,959 new cases of coronavirus in our country (yesterday there were 62,231, here the bulletin). Thus, the number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and dead) since the beginning of the epidemic rises to at least 12,105,675. There are 191 deaths today (yesterday there were 269), for a total of 151,015 victims since February 2020. To find a daily number of deaths below 200 you have to go back to January 9 ***.

The health situation For the sixth consecutive day, hospitalizations recorded a minus sign: le intensive therapies drop by 33 units (yesterday -42) with 66 admissions of the day, and there are 1,190 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 250 fewer (yesterday -514), 16,060 in all. The currently positive are 1,638,673 while the deaths since the beginning of the pandemic are 151,015.

Swabs and the rate of positivity There are 462,881 molecular and antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 587,645. The positive rate of 11.2%up slightly from 10.6% yesterday. See also Covid children, pediatrician: "Deaths are rare, but vaccine is used to avoid them"

The vaccination campaign The doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy are 131.979.238, 99% of those delivered equal to 133,298,008. what emerges from the vaccine report updated at 6.20 today. People with at least one administration are 49,190,211, 91.08% of the population over 12. Then 36,111,009 of additional / booster doses were administered to 84.93% of the potentially targeted population, which has completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 47,828,559 (88.56% of those over 12). As regards the pediatric range, from five to eleven years, there are 1,312,032 subjects with at least one dose, 35.89% of the population considered. 872,009 completed the vaccination cycle (23.85% of the sample).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health.

Lombardy

2,262,344: +5,247 cases (yesterday +6,516)

Veneto 1,267,330: +4,491 cases (yesterday +6,017)

Campania 1,139,843: +5,615 cases (yesterday +6,257)

Emilia Romagna 1,144,576: +4,401 cases (yesterday +4,497)

Piedmont 943.564: +2.145 cases (yesterday +3.252)

Lazio 997.586: +5.946 cases (yesterday +7.114)

Tuscany 815.045: +3.337 cases (yesterday +3.738)

Sicily 713.609: +5.062 cases (yesterday +5.945)

Puglia 679.236: +3.898 cases (yesterday +4.882)

Liguria 328.318: +1.214 cases (yesterday +1.637)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 296.406: +1.089 cases (yesterday +1.514)

Marche 302.979: +2.153 cases (yesterday +2.409)

Abruzzo243.678: +1.496 cases (yesterday +1.511)

Calabria 192.175: +1.359 cases (yesterday +1.683)

PA Bolzano 178.844: +558 cases (yesterday +804)

Umbria 172.534: +910 cases (yesterday +891)

Sardinia 152.958: +1.579 cases (yesterday +1.968)

PA Trento 133.825: +450 cases (yesterday +537)

Basilicata 75.047: +496 cases (yesterday +685)

Molise 35.023: +445 cases (yesterday +318)

Valle d’Aosta 30.755: +68 cases (yesterday +56)

– The Abruzzo Region announces that 2 cases have been eliminated from the total of positives as they are not Covid patients. Deaths reported today include 1 case that occurred in the past few days.

– The Campania Region announces that following the daily checks it is clear that nine deaths registered today date back to a period between 31/01 and 08/02/2022.

– The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that 4 cases, communicated in the previous days, have been eliminated, as they are not considered Covid-19 cases.

– The Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total of positive cases has been reduced by 4 following 4 positive tests removed after review of the cases.

– The Liguria Region announces that all SARS-CoV2 positive patients admitted both for related Covid-19 pathology and for other causes are counted in the information flow of those hospitalized in the Medical and Intensive Care Area. Furthermore, it should be noted that patients currently hospitalized for non-Covid-19 related disease amount to about 30% of the total hospitalized patients who are positive for SARS-CoV2.

– The Region of Sicily announces that the deaths reported today occurred: N. 11 ON 11/02/2022 – N. 25 ON 10/02/2022 – N. 1 ON 09/02/2022 – N. 1 ON 06 / 02/2022 – N. 1 ON 04/02/2022 – N. 1 ON 25/01/2022 – N. 1 ON 19/01/2022 – N. 1 ON 17/01/2022.

– The Umbria Region announces that 8 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics; 15 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other disciplinary codes.