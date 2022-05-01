from Silvia Morosi

Data for Sunday 1st May. The positivity rate slightly increased to 14.1%

There are 40,757 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 53,602 yesterday (here the bulletin). Thus rises to at least 16.504.791

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today there are 105 (yesterday 130), for a total of 163,612 victims from February 2020 ***.

The positivity rate and the swabs There are 287,601 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 383,073. The positivity rate is 14.2% (14.17%), stable compared to 14% yesterday. The health situation There are 366 patients admitted to intensive care, with no changes compared to yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 30. There are 9,738 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 88 fewer than yesterday.

The vaccination campaign I’m 136,839,894 vaccine doses administered so far in Italy, 96.4% of those delivered, equal to 141,900,542. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,602,047, 90.01% of the population over 12. This is what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign updated at 06.17 today. Then, 39,346,492 additional / booster doses were administered, 82.51% of the population potentially subject to these administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. As for the administration to the audience 5-11 yearsthe total with at least one dose amounts to 1,384,610 (37.87% of the sample) while 1,255,581 (34.34%) have completed the vaccination cycle.

*** Note:



– The Abruzzo Region announces that from the total number of deaths reported today 1 occurred in recent days.

– The Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total number of positive cases has been reduced by 1 following a negative molecular swab after a positive antigen test.

– The Region of Sicily announces that n. 835 confirmed cases communicated today, relate to days prior to 30/04/22 (of which no. 565 of 29/04/22). The deaths reported today occurred: N. 1 ON 04/30/2022 – N. 2 ON 04/29/2022 – N. 1 ON 04/22/2022 – N. 1 ON 04/10/2022 – N. 1 ON 04/04/2022 – N. 1 ON 06/03/2022 – N. 1 ON 05/02/2022 – N. 1 ON 30/01/2022 – N. 1 ON 14/01/2022 – N. 1 ON 12/01/2022 – N. 1 ON 10/01/2022.

– The Umbria Region announces that: 3 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics; 54 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other disciplinary codes.