from Chiara Barison

The data for Thursday 19 May. The positivity rate was 12.2% with 247,471 swabs. Admissions: -256. Intensive care: -10

I’m 30,310

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 30,408, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 17.178.199the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 108

(yesterday 136), for a total of 165,738 victims from February 2020.

Covid, the latest news today

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 16.119.286 And 90.017 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 29,424). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 893.175equal to -59.403 compared to yesterday (-45,614 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 247.471, or 59,403 less than yesterday when there were 264,273. The 12.2% positive rate; yesterday it was 11.5%.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+3,980 cases). Campania (+3.130), Lazio (+3.038) and Veneto (+2.567) follow.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -256 (yesterday -189), for a total of 7.020

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -10 (yesterday -19) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 308 seriously ill, with 28 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 25).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +3.980 cases (yesterday +4.325)

Veneto: +2.567 cases (yesterday +2.613)

Campania: +3.130 cases (yesterday +3.253)

Lazio: +3.038 cases (yesterday +2.883)

Emilia Romagna: +2.703 cases (yesterday +2.835)

Piedmont: +1.820 cases (yesterday +1.770)

Sicily: +2.352 cases (yesterday +2.204)

Tuscany: +1.849 cases (yesterday +1.706)

Puglia: +1.868 cases (yesterday +1.888)

Marche: +946 cases (yesterday +899)

Liguria: +775 cases (yesterday +728)

Abruzzo: +944 cases (yesterday +955)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +567 cases (yesterday +585)

Calabria: +953 cases (yesterday +931)

Sardinia: +1.189 cases (yesterday +1.099)

Umbria: +661 cases (yesterday +676)

PA Bolzano: +225 cases (yesterday +277)

PA Trento: +206 cases (yesterday +218)

Basilicata: +310 cases (yesterday +288)

Molise: +174 cases (yesterday +223)

Valle d'Aosta: +53 cases (yesterday +52)

