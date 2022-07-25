from Chiara Barison

Data for Monday 25 July. The positivity rate was 19.3% with 122,550 swabs. Admissions: +156. Intensive care: +21

I’m 23,699

the new cases of Covid in Italy (51,208 yesterday, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 20,684,182 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 104 (yesterday 77), for a total of 170,979 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 19,098,821 And 39,496 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 53,793). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,414,382equal to -15.483 compared to yesterday (-1.995 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 122,550or 139,482 less than yesterday, when they were 262.032. The 19.3% positivity rate; yesterday it was 19.5%. See also Smog 'pollutes' the psyche, anxiety and depression grow

Emilia-Romagna to have the highest number of newly infected (+3,219 cases). Campania (+2.397), Lombardy (+2.331) and Lazio (+2.316) follow.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +156 (yesterday +68), for a total of 11,081

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +21 (-3) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 426 seriously ill, with 43 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 28).

Article being updated …