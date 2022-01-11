from Online Editorial

The data of Tuesday 11 January 2022 on new cases of coronavirus in Italy

In the past 24 hours, new cases have been 220.532 cases (yesterday there were 101,762, here the bulletin). This is a number never registered in Italy so far in a day. The number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus in our country thus rises to at least 139,559 since the beginning of the epidemic (including recovered and dead). The deaths reported today are 294 (yesterday there were 227), for a total of 139,559 victims since February 2020.

The swabs and the scenario There are 1,375,514 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy. Yesterday there were 612,821. The positive rate of 16%, stable compared to 16.6% yesterday.

The hospital situation There are 1,677 patients in intensive care, 71 more in 24 hours in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 185. The hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 17,067, or 727 more than yesterday. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 90,456 (yesterday 56,560) for a total of 5,500,938, while the currently positive ones grow by 129,542 units (yesterday +60,618) reaching a peak of 2,134,139. Of these, 2,115,395 patients are in home isolation. The region with the highest number of cases today is confirmed Lombardy

with 45,555 infections, followed by Campania (+30.042), Veneto (+21.504), Emilia-Romagna (+20.595) and Piedmont (+18.607). Total cases rise to 7,774,863.

The vaccination campaign in Italy I am 116,256,181 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 99.3% of those delivered. The people who have completed the vaccination course are 46.678.236, equal to 86.43% of the over 12 population, as emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign. Then, 23,697,954 additional / booster doses were administered to 59.94% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 48,332,948 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine (89.49% of those over 12). As for the administration to the audience aged 5-11, they received at least one dose

639,081 subjects (17.48%) and 72,367 (1.98%) completed the cycle.