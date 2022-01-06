from Valentina Santarpia

The data of Thursday 6 January 2022 on the new cases of Covid in Italy

In the last 24 hours, the new cases have been 219,441 cases (yesterday they were 189,109, here the bulletin). The number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus in our country thus rises to at least 6,975,465 since the beginning of the epidemic (including recovered and dead). The deaths reported today are 198 against 231 yesterday, for a total of 138,474 victims from February 2020. Currently positive people are 1,593,579 (here the rules for the quarantine of close contacts and those for the isolation of positives). A total of 5,243,412 were healed, 46,770 those who came out of the Covid nightmare today.

The swabs and the scenario There are 1,138,310 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy. Yesterday there were 1,094,255. The positivity rate at 19.27% , yesterday it was 17.3%. The situation in hospitals Hospitalizations are always on the rise: people admitted to intensive care are 39 more (yesterday +36) with 177 admissions that day, and they rise to 1467, while ordinary hospitalizations are 463 more (yesterday +452), 13,827 in total. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic thus rises to 6,975,465. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 46,770 (yesterday 33,037), for a total of 5,243,412, while the currently positive ones grow by 172,462 units (yesterday 155,820) reaching a peak of 1,593,579, of which 1,578,285 in isolation Lombardy is still the first region in terms of number of infections (52,693), followed by Emilia Romagna (38,528) and Veneto (18,129).

The vaccination campaign The doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy are 113,516,503. what emerges from the vaccine report updated at 6.12 today. The total with at least one dose equal to 48,168,093 (89.18% of the population over 12), the number of people who have completed the vaccination cycle stands at 46,520,634 (86.13% of the over 12) while the total additional / booster dose amounted to 21,544,385 (69.50% of the potentially affected population). Regarding the audience 5-11 years, 435,197 children with at least one dose (11.9%).

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

Il Corriere has created a newsletter on Covid. free: sign up here.