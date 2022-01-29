from Paola Caruso

The data for Saturday 29 January. The positivity rate is stable at 13.7% with 999,490 swabs. Hospitalization and intensive care are decreasing for the fourth day in a row

I am 137.147

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 143,898, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 10.821.375

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 377

(yesterday 378), for a total of 145,914 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 8,010,813 And 141,230 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (181,594 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 2,664,648equal to -4.180 compared to yesterday (-37,625 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 999.490, or 51,798 less than yesterday when it was 1,051,288. The stable positivity rate at 13.7% (the approximation of 13.72%); yesterday it was 13.7%.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. The trend of the curve is confirmed in slow descent and can be seen from the comparison with last Saturday (January 22) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +171,263 cases with a rate of 16.4%: today, in fact, there are fewer new infections than that day, with a lower percentage (13.7% against 16.4%). See also Third vaccine dose, Iss: recommended in pregnancy and lactation

The scenario evolves towards an improvement, but beware: not over. However, we are still above 100 thousand cases / day (with the exception of Monday). According to epidemiologist Carlo La Vecchia at Easter, if all goes well, we should be out of this pandemic cycle.

The health system Hospital stays in each area decrease for the fourth consecutive day. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -160 (yesterday -57), for a total of 19,636 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -42(yesterday -15) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,588with 118 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 126).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. See also Three deceased by Covid in another day with almost 3,000 positives Lombardy 2,109,106: +18,555 cases (yesterday +21,329)

Veneto 1.134.997: +15.631 cases (yesterday +16.518)

Emilia Romagna 1,028,770: +15,023 cases (yesterday +16,941)

Campania 1,016,427: +11,020 cases (yesterday +11,319)

Lazio 864.210: +12.201 cases (yesterday +12.663)

Piedmont 861.379: +9.568 cases (yesterday +10.979)

Tuscany 726.793: +9.713 cases (yesterday +10.528)

Sicily 613.846: +7.369 cases (yesterday +7.100)

Puglia 597.462: +11.055 cases (yesterday +7.855)

Liguria 291.893: +4.632 cases (yesterday +4.668)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 264.334: +4.193 cases (yesterday +5.403)

Marche 254.548: +5.111 cases (yesterday +4.980)

Abruzzo 211.135: +3.087 cases (yesterday +3.102)

Calabria 167.675: +1.584 cases (yesterday +1.508)

PA Bolzano 160.429: +2.017 cases (yesterday +2.277)

Umbria 152.860: +1.807 cases (yesterday +1.936)

Sardinia 123.690: +1.146 cases (yesterday +1.331)

PA Trento 121.218: +1.648 cases (yesterday +1.586)

Basilicata 62.397: +1.133 cases (yesterday +1.139)

Molise 29.353: +364 cases (yesterday +392)

Valle d’Aosta 28.853: +290 cases (yesterday +344)

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. See also Therapeutic writing, also a help for doctors and caregivers Lombardy 37,046: +88 deaths (yesterday +77)

Veneto 13,133: +36 deaths (yesterday +31)

Emilia Romagna 15.019: +39 deaths (yesterday +30)

Campania 9.079: +20 deaths (yesterday +35)

Lazio 9.787: +14 deaths (yesterday +28)

Piedmont 12,572: +26 deaths (yesterday +14)

Tuscany 8,214: +36 deaths (yesterday +31)

Sicily 8.471: +47 deaths (yesterday +47)

Puglia 7,198: +9 deaths (yesterday +13)

Liguria 4,868: +10 deaths (yesterday +11)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,472: +14 deaths (yesterday +7)

Marche 3,407: +7 deaths (yesterday +10)

Abruzzo 2,798: +5 deaths (yesterday +7)

Calabria 1,861: +9 deaths (yesterday +18)

PA Bolzano 1,353: +4 deaths (yesterday +4)

Umbria 1,620: +5 deaths (yesterday +4)

Sardinia 1,835: +3 deaths (yesterday +4)

PA Trento 1,470: +2 deaths (yesterday +1)

Basilicata 680: +4 deaths (yesterday +3)

Molise 526: no new deaths (yesterday +2)

Valle d’Aosta 505: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

