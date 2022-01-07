from Elisa Messina

The data of Friday 7 January 2022 on new Covid cases in Italy: 22% positivity rate with half a million swabs and 764 new hospitalizations

In the last 24 hours, new cases have been 108,304 cases (yesterday they were 219,441, here the bulletin). The number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus in our country thus rises to at least 7,083,769 since the beginning of the epidemic (including recovered and dead). The deaths reported today are 223 against 198 yesterday, for a total of 138,697 victims from February 2020. Currently positive people are 1,674.071 (here the rules for the quarantine of close contacts and those for the isolation of positives).

The swabs and the scenario I am 492.172 the molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy. Yesterday there were 1,138,310. The rate of positivity at 22% , yesterday it was 19.2%. According to the ISS-Ministry of Health report, the Rt contagion index rises to 1.43 from the value of 1.18 the previous week.

The number of new cases not associated with transmission chains is on the rise (309,903 vs 124,707 of the previous week), according to the report. And the percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is also increasing (50% versus 48%) and the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (34% versus 31%). Professor Guido Rasi, consultant to Commissioner Figliuolo, observes that the numbers of infections detected daily are destined to rise again and are widely underestimated for the problem of the low yield of the antigen tests that had been made for other types of variants and that with Omicron show all their weakness

The situation in hospitals All time hospitalizations on the rise: people admitted to intensive care units are 32 more (yesterday +39) with 120 admissions a day, and rise to 1,499, while ordinary admissions are 764 in addition (yesterday +463), 14,591 in total. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has thus risen 7,083,762. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 27,582 (46,770 yesterday), for a total of 5,270,994, while the currently positive grow by 80,492 unit (yesterday 172,462) reaching a peak of 1,674,071, of which 1,657,981 in home isolation.

The weekly monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health tells us that the occupancy rate of beds in the medical area at 21.6%, and in intensive care at 15.4%.

The vaccination campaign The doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy are 113,857,687. what emerges from the vaccine report updated at 6.16 am today. The total with at least one dose equal to 48,186,359 (89.22% of the population over 12), the number of people who have completed the vaccination cycle stands at 46,533,713 (86.16% of the over 12) while the total additional / booster dose amounted to 21,831,407 (70.42% of the potentially affected population). Regarding the audience 5-11 years, there are 459,251 children with at least one dose (12.56%). There are over two million (2,165,583) over 50 in Italy that has not yet received any vaccinations. In particular in the range between 50 and 59 years, the subjects totally uncovered by the serum are 993,463. The region with the highest number of deaths is Lombardy (59) followed by Veneto (33) and Piedmont (17).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

: 1,451,531 + 18,667 cases (yesterday +52.693)

Veneto: 611,124, + 6,846 cases (yesterday +18.1291)

Campania: 664.276 + 9.739 cases (yesterday +16.512)

Emilia Romagna: 644.341, + 17.119 cases (yesterday +38.528)

Lazio: 583. 027+ 11,905 cases (yesterday +14,055)

Piedmont: 568.566

, + 7,652 cases (yesterday +14.103)

Tuscany: 470.590, + 7.567 (yesterday +17.286)

Sicily: 423.976, + 9.248 (yesterday +14.269)

Puglia: 339.499, + 5.581 cases (yesterday 5.558)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: 173.914, + 1.994 cases (yesterday +4159)

Liguria: 162.883, +1.946 cases (yesterday +3.066)

Marche: 156.202, + 1.033 cases (yesterday +3.120)

Abruzzo: 130.440, + 1,540 cases



(yesterday +4.808)



Calabria : 123.202, + 1.469 cases (yesterday +2.602)

PA Bolzano: 107.510, + 827 cases (yesterday +1.592)

Umbria: 106.670, + 1.084 cases (yesterday 3.206)

Sardinia: 95.563, + 1.562 cases (yesterday +1296)

PA Trento: 73.774, + 972 cases (yesterday +2.596)

Basilicata: 41,484

, + 963 cases (yesterday +1.005

Molise: 18.750, + 207cases (yesterday +551)

Valle d’Aosta: 19.019, + 383 cases (yesterday +551)