Data for Sunday 30 January. The trend continues to be slow down. The positivity rate drops to 12.7% with 818,169 swabs. Admissions: -19. Intensive care: +5

I am 104.065

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 137,147, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 10.925.485

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 235

(yesterday 377), for a total of 146,149 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 8,135,519 And 124,706 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 141,230). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 2,643,817equal to -20.831 compared to yesterday (-4.180 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 818.169, or 181.3221 less than yesterday when it was 999.490. The positivity rate drops to 12.7% (the approximation of 12.72%); yesterday it was 13.7%. See also 49,513 cases of coronavirus detected in Russia

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. The curve follows its usual weekend downward movement due to fewer buffers. The trend continues to be slow down and can be seen from the comparison with last Sunday (January 23) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +138,860 cases with a rate of 14.9%: today, in fact, there are fewer new infections than that day, with a lower percentage (12.7% versus 14.9%). It should be noted that a percentage of a similar value has not been available for a month.

According to the mathematician Giovanni Sebastiani of the Institute for Calculus Applications M.Piconeof the Cnr, the very heterogeneous scenario on the national territory: the majority of the provinces have passed the peak, but some have yet to reach it and, among those that have passed it, some are in a stasis phase, in others the descent is weak or slow and in others an increase is observed. The amounts of total daily infections are still substantial, however over 100 thousand a daywith the exception of Mondays. See also Covid today France, 102,144 infections and 298 deaths in one day

The health system Hospital stays in the medical area decrease for the fifth consecutive day, while those in resuscitation slightly increase. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -19 (yesterday -160), for a total of 19,617 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are +5 (yesterday -42) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,593with 95 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 118).

