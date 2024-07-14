“I knew right away that something was wrong because I heard a whizzing sound, gunshots and immediately felt the bullet go through my skin. There was a lot of bleeding, so I realized what was happening,” the former president said on his social network Truth Social.

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service and all law enforcement agencies for their quick response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

Trump also mourned the death of a supporter.

“Most importantly, I want to express my deepest condolences to the family of the person who died at the rally, and also to the family of another person who was seriously injured.”

Trump said that “it is incredible that such an act could happen in our country.” “God bless America!” he added.