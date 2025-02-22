The poster that announces the bullfighting season of 2025 in the Real Maestranza de Cavalía de Sevilla, the work of the Austrian Martha Jungwirth, is a fragment of a canvas of this same artist that is sold in the Guggenheim Museum of Bilbao. As can be seen in the images compared, it is difficult to distinguish the original of the copy.

In fact, on social networks all kinds of comments are being made about this issue. «We have been deceivedS, it turns out that this year’s bull poster is only part of a painting already painted and exposed years ago by the same author. Not even autoplagio, but an autocorta and paste «, is one of them.

There are those who see in this poster to a bullfighter, a bull and even a Nazarene. There are also those who recognize do not glimpse anything in the work. And then it isPepe Cobogallery owner who during the last six seasons has been in charge of convincing AARetists of recognized international prestige To be part of the quoted pictorial collection of the Real Maestranza and to offer her expert vision about works as abstract as this, whose figuration undoubtedly, “is very hidden.”

With the Austrian artist Martha Jungwirth (Vienna, 1940) Pepe Cobo says goodbye to the parcel thatSantiago León Domecq He made him upon his arrival as Lieutenant of the Royal Brother of the Real Maestranza de Cavalía. Six years in which the prestigiousGallery owner of ‘The Spanish Machine’ It has been delivered to a task as little recognized as often questioned by the least experts in contemporary art with the sole purpose of Maintain the legacy initiated by Juan Maestre in 1994.









As the Austrian painter Martha Jungwirth could not go to the appointment, it was Pepe Cobo who presented her work, discovering that this abstract painting had been carried out on what appears to be abrown paper. The gallery owner stressed in his speech that during this stage he has always tried to maintain a criterion that is based “on excellence, on the trajectory of artists and languages; A contemporary language that is reflected in this collection of the Royal Maestranza ».

As usual, the commission is written “Bulls in Seville” and the year 2025. And from next Tuesday he will illustrate the posters of the bullfighting season of the teacher.